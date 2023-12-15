Carlos Pinedo will take over the La Castellana court

The act in which he will take office as the new president of Santa Marta to replace Virna Jhonson will be this December 29.

In a sign of his commitment to the well-being of the community, the elected mayor of Santa Marta, Carlos Pinedo Cuello, has decided to carry out the inauguration ceremony in a formal manner in the historic and popular neighborhood of Pescaíto. The ceremony is scheduled for December 29 at 5:00 pm on the La Castellana court, marking the official start of his mandate.

The choice of Pescaíto as the setting for the inauguration is not fortuitous. Since the beginning of his campaign, Pinedo Cuello has maintained a clear focus on addressing critical sewage and basic sanitation issues that have persistently affected this vibrant community of Santa Marta. In September 2023, he pledged his first actions as mayor to work tirelessly in solving these challenges.

“We are going to work for the people of Pescaíto, that area will no longer flood. The sewer water will be corrected, and we have three formulas to do it. Also, we are going to start with the basic sanitation of the city, the aqueduct and the sewage, which cannot wait any longer,” stated Pinedo Cuello. The mayor-elect’s commitment to improving the sewer system to prevent floods in Pescaíto and addressing basic sanitation needs highlights the priority placed on the quality of life of local residents.

The strategic choice of Pescaíto for the inauguration ceremony also underscores the importance of addressing the specific needs of each community within Santa Marta. Pinedo Cuello’s decision to hold the ceremony in this historic neighborhood not only represents a symbolic act, but also a visible commitment to directly address Pescaíto’s challenges and aspirations.

This initiative demonstrates that, under the administration of Carlos Pinedo Cuello for the constitutional period 2024–2027special emphasis will be placed on caring for local communities and improving the living conditions of all the inhabitants of Santa Marta.

