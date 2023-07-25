Carlos Ramiro Chávarro joins Jorge Andrés

Politics in Huila begins to move and in what way, this week the deadline (July 29) for the registration of all applicants to the different corporations, mayors, councils, assembly and Governorship expires.

In the same way, political chess begins to move where some alliances are already becoming known, revealing the strengths of some candidates.

In the last few hours, one of the most far-reaching alliances became known, the independent conservative and former candidate for the Governor of Huila Carlos Ramiro Chavarro, confirmed his support for the candidacy of the candidate for the Neiva Mayor’s Office, Jorge Andrés Géchem, for the Partido de la U.

Chavarro Cuéllar, in the last congressional elections, advanced his work to support his brother-in-law Alfredo Rafael Deluque Zuleta.

The Guajiro congressman, from the La U Party, obtained more than 4,500 votes, the second highest vote of a foreign congressman in Huila.

The former candidate for the Huila Governorate obtained more than 157,513 votes in the last elections, 43,664 of them obtained in the city of Neiva.

“I am united with Jorge Andrés by a vision that we agree on and that we share of the city of Neiva, Jorge Andrés represents that new air of the city, that city that must be modern, that must take a great leap towards modernity and must take a great leap towards entrepreneurship, innovation, a new air in the ways the city is governed, in a transparent, efficient, effective manner and without the excess of politics that we have been seeing lately”, Chavarro Cuéllar pointed out.

He also added that vision of the city in which we agree, among other things, on four great Pillars:

A vision of the tourist city

Neiva has great potential that has not been developed and that a person with modernity, with professional academic training and with the results from the contribution that he has made to entrepreneurship, innovation and entrepreneurship from his time in the assembly undoubtedly has the authority to be able to guarantee and be the person who manages to give Neiva that great step to the tourism industry.

Service offer

Neiva undoubtedly has great potential that has not been exploited so that it can offer primary transformation services to those South Colombians in Caquetá, in Putumayo in the Eastern Cauca in southern Tolima, health services, education services, primary transformation services, agricultural production in southern Colombia, services so that national and international events can be held in the city.

Security

Neiva requires security and today the citizenry demands an authority, a voice that guarantees peace of mind for Neivans that is not guaranteed today. The perception not only of insecurity but the reality of insecurity then requires that there are no longer blind-eyed mayors and mute voices, but rather that there be mayors who deliver results in terms of security and guarantee tourists, people who come to the city can receive a service offer, to which we have referred, have the guarantee of security for their own and for foreigners and without a doubt that snow that Jorge Andrés gives the guarantee for his short time in public and political life but with results.

Honesty

Jorge Andrés is a transparent man who guarantees honesty and trust to the voters of the city of Neiva, of the citizens that he is going to govern the city with transparency and honesty. These four Pillars sustain the shared vision that we have of the city and that motivates me as a citizen to accompany the length and breadth of the city to talk about the great option that Jorge Andrés Mayor of Neiva represents.

