Carlos Sainz jr, relationship with Ferrari at the end credits? – Formula 1

Divorce in sight? There is certainly nothing there yet. Instead, it is clear that the feeling of the past between Carlos Sainz jr and Ferrari is running out. Out of all the factors that may have undermined the relationship, one in particular emerges, namely the poor performance of Ferrari in Formula 1 compared to its coat of arms and the expectations of the beginning of the world. However, another explanation has also made its way into the environment, namely that the Maranello team pays decidedly more attention to the Monegasque Charles Leclerc than to the Spanish son of art.

Sainz and Ferrari, therefore, no longer seem to love each other as they once did. And an indiscretion would strengthen the concept by indicating how the driver is even very close to Audi about to enter the limelight of Formula One in 2026.

“I have to be honest – says the Spaniard – I don’t like going into my last year of my contract without really knowing where I will race the following season”.

Ralf Schumacher also confirms that the sea is in full swing and certifies the Spaniard’s dissatisfaction with the performance of the car on the track and with the attention, in his opinion, given to him in a minor key: “I have the feeling that Carlos has lost faith in the team – he maintains – he doesn’t like this insecurity and what he is seeing in the pits, on the contrary they say in the paddock that his father (rally champion Carlos Sainz sr, ed) has already moved to look for alternatives”.

It seems unlikely that, before Audi bursts onto the scene, Sainz will be orphaned of a steering wheel for the season to come. In fact, some rumors would give it, for the immediate future, “in the parking lot” at Sauber.

Called into question, from the columns of the “Corriere della Sera” Leclerc did not want to comment on the story: “I will not answer the question of who I would like by my side in the future instead of Sainz, with Carlos we work well even if there is a lot of competition between we”.

Frederic Vasseur meanwhile reiterates that Ferrari does not have any preference and indeed there is equal attention to both drivers. Sainz’s exodus, however, now seems certain.

