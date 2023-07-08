Home » Carlos Santos Jr wins the bronze medal in 3,000 meters with obstacles – Diario La Página
The Salvadoran athlete Carlos Santos Jr. obtained the bronze medal in the 3,000 meters with obstacles when he crossed the finish line with a time of 8:51.92.

The podium was completed by the Colombian Carlos Sanmartín and the Mexican César Gómez, who won the gold and silver medals, respectively.

