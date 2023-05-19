Carlos Vargas revealed how much money he earns on Caracol TV

Carlos Vargas’ criticism of ‘La negra candela’

Recently, the 44-year-old from Valle del Cauca was the special guest of chapter 192 of La Tele Lethal, a program hosted by Martín de Francisco and Santiago Moure.

The truth is that during the interview the presenters, who are characterized by their sense of humor and their practical jokes, had a long and deep conversation with Vargas not only about his career in the world of television but also about his personal life.

In the middle of the conversation in which Carlos Vargas revealed how his beginnings on television had been and some details of his childhood, the journalist from Cartago spoke of a famous colleague.

It all happened when, in the middle of one of the dynamics of the Red+ program, the photo of Graciela Torres, better known as ‘La negra candela’, appeared in a photograph in which Vargas had to say what he thought of her, as well as the rest of the characters that appear in the images:

“It’s been a long time since we’ve seen ‘Gracielita’, I love her very much because she was always kind to me in the world of entertainment… she has a different way… because many of the things she tells are true, but sometimes when there is no evidence she must retract, of the things of showbiz journalism. I feel that she goes beyond the rules or the limits of the human being, ”she began by saying.

Although Varga tried to be diplomatic, Martin de Francisco decided to go straight and comment on what his guest just said:

“I mean, she has no ethics, but she is very loved,” she said with a laugh, making Moure also add “yes, we love her very much,” sarcastically.

The valluno had to contain the situation and his interviewers who got away with it: “Oh, my language is my punishment, Graciela, you know that I love you but that we all have our little things, fat lady,” he concluded by saying.