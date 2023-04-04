Home News Carlos Vives announced the dates of his next tour: includes Valledupar
The singer Carlos Vives confirmed through his social networks the first dates of his next tour called ‘The Tour of 30’.

The artist announced that he will be in 12 cities from 10 countries, accompanied by his musical group, La Provincia, taking a tour for all the successes of his career.

This tour of presentations occurs after launching his sixteenth record production: ‘Escalona: it had never been recorded like this’in which the samarium will once again interpret themes composed by Rafael Escalona.

Next andThe official calendar of the first part of the ‘Tour of 30‘ with their respective places:

-April 29: Vallenato-Valledupar Festival.

-May 9: Puebla-Mexico.

-May 26: Santa Cruz-Bolivia.

-May 28: Lima Peru.

-June 1: Santiago de Chile-Chile.

-3 of June: Buenos Aires, Argentina.

-June 4: Montevideo – Uruguay.

According to the statement, the group would also be performing in the cities of Montería and Neiva, and in countries such as Guatemala, Costa Rica, Peru and Ecuador; no date yet to be confirmed.

