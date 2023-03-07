Home News Carlos Vives, Maluma and Christian Nodal will be at the Vallenato Festival
Carlos Vives, Maluma and Christian Nodal will be at the Vallenato Festival

Valledupar prepares for the most important folk festival in the region, the 56 Vallenata Legend Festival, in homage to Luis Enrique Martínez, which they promise will be unforgettable due to the presentation of national and international artists.

The organization of the Vallenato Festival has already announced the first artists who will perform different musical genres from April 26 to 30, 2023, the date on which this event that is an icon in the country and the world will take place.

This is how the Vallenato Festival Foundation announced that on April 28 Christian Nodal will be in Valledupar for the first time and will delight with his popular music repertoire; while on April 29 Carlos Vives arrives to celebrate 30 years of the province’s classics and on April 30, closing day, Maluma will raise the temperature in the Parque de la Leyenda Vallenata ‘Consuelo Araujonoguera’. Important exponents of Vallenato music will also be presented.

From March 8, people can purchase their tickets at @tuboleta, starting at 9:00 AM.

