Carlos Vives and Shakira, more than being colleagues, are great friends and they have shown this for several years. Reason why, according to the musician, there are several journalists and photographers who follow him to find out about the singer from Barranquilla.

This was revealed in his interview with the journalist Dani Martínez, to whom he confessed that there are several paparazzi waiting for him at the Madrid international airport, when they find out that he will arrive on Spanish lands.

“I am really impressed because the last few times I have arrived in Spain the paparazzi have followed me and I said: ‘Wow, I’m so stuck that they’re chasing me!’ But it turns out that it’s to ask me how Shakira is, where she is, what happened to her or what about Piqué, and I don’t know. I tell them that they fix themselves and that will be fine, “she commented with a laugh and then added:” no one asks me about my song or what’s new in my career.

Subsequently, Carlos Vives referred to the rumors that he was supposedly preparing a new collaboration with his compatriot. However, he cautioned that none of this is true, at least for now.

This is not the first time that the interpreter of ‘Cumbiana’ has been consulted by the press about the present of ‘Shaki’ —as he affectionately calls her—, because at the Lo Nuestro Awards gala they also asked him about her and the songs that he has premiered, apparently, dedicated to Gerard Piqué.

On that occasion, in addition to clarifying that she doesn’t like to get into this type of conflict, she sent her friend unexpected advice.

“I don’t like to get into those family messes. One already after 60 years has passed, one always wants to wish everyone the best. I have a friendship with Shaki for many years. I send her her messages when she texts me about something and I tell her ‘love yourself, think’; that is to say, ‘love yourself a lot’, it is everything that one wishes for the people that one loves, ”she asserted.

Similarly, during the presentation of the album with which he celebrated 30 years of career in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Carlos Vives mentioned that these have not been easy months for Shakira. However, he cautioned that she has always been successful and it is not just due to her current relationship status or her ‘musical revenge of her’ songs.

“What he has had to live through has not been easy because he built his life around all of that and when that collapses… Good God. They are situations that one never wants to wish on anyone (…) He has found his way of living this moment and has always billed, not only now, ”he added.

Carlos Vives spoke with Infobae about his new album

The Samario singer acknowledged that the name of this new record (‘The story: Escalona had never been recorded like this’) perfectly explains that he had never had the opportunity to enter a studio and think about how he could transmit the work of Rafael Escalona to the new generations.

“It is a way to continue uniting our regions and the country around music,” he said in his talk with this media outlet.

What makes this work special is not only that Carlos Vives returns to interpret songs like El Testamento, Jaime Molina, La Golondrina, El Villanuevero, La Casa en el Aire; Rather, he traveled to Villanueva (Guajira) to gather his compadre Egidio Cuadrado and the musicians from La Provincia, with the purpose of collaborating in this important commemorative work.

“Chemos created a small play around the music of Escalona to tell you what these 30 years have been like since the process of working with the musicians from La Provincia on the series until we understood that there was a sound that was born from there and that we call it ‘The rock of my town’, but that is my way of seeing vallenato”, he concluded. with Infobae

