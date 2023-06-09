Carlos Vives sculpture removed for restoration

The Valledupar Mayor’s Office withdrew the work in tribute to singer Carlos Vives located in La Provincia park, to carry out a total restoration and return it to its original state.

The intervention of the work is in charge of the plastic artist Jhon Jairo Peñaloza and will last approximately 15 days, under the supervision of Alejandra Izquierdo, Head of the Office of Culture and Nestor Mejía, Manager of Mercabastos.

“From the Mayor’s Office of Valledupar, we are going to do a restoration of all the sculpture, we continue to invite the community in general and tourists to help us preserve, to conserve these sculptures that represent our folklore”, pointed out the Head of the Culture Office.



For his part, the Manager of the Mercabastos Marketer, Nestor Mejía, reiterated the importance of caring for these spaces that are for the enjoyment of Vallenato families.

It should be noted that in the park there are several statues of Vallenato artists such as: Kaleth Morales, Iván Villazón, Jorge Oñate and Peter Manjarres, which have also presented deterioration and vandalism.

Related