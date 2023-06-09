Home » Carlos Vives sculpture removed for restoration
News

Carlos Vives sculpture removed for restoration

by admin
Carlos Vives sculpture removed for restoration

The Valledupar Mayor’s Office withdrew the work in tribute to singer Carlos Vives located in La Provincia park, to carry out a total restoration and return it to its original state.

The intervention of the work is in charge of the plastic artist Jhon Jairo Peñaloza and will last approximately 15 days, under the supervision of Alejandra Izquierdo, Head of the Office of Culture and Nestor Mejía, Manager of Mercabastos.

“From the Mayor’s Office of Valledupar, we are going to do a restoration of all the sculpture, we continue to invite the community in general and tourists to help us preserve, to conserve these sculptures that represent our folklore”, pointed out the Head of the Culture Office.


For his part, the Manager of the Mercabastos Marketer, Nestor Mejía, reiterated the importance of caring for these spaces that are for the enjoyment of Vallenato families.

It should be noted that in the park there are several statues of Vallenato artists such as: Kaleth Morales, Iván Villazón, Jorge Oñate and Peter Manjarres, which have also presented deterioration and vandalism.

See also  The ASI bets to win several mayors in Risaralda

You may also like

Media: Trump’s audio recording in the document affair...

Series and movie tips: Avatar, Tour de France...

Government and ELN agree to a bilateral ceasefire...

Is PetroChina Fearing Something Big?The general manager led...

Stocks New York: Tech stocks continue to rise...

Slovakia is among the most benevolent countries in...

A prison subject accused of sexually assaulting a...

At the weekend it can crash again in...

The influence of Bukelismo in Latin America: An...

The millionaire that Nacional, DIM and Pereira have...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy