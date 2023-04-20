Carlos Vives travels to his origins in a “Ford car” – EntornoInteligente

Sure that his role in the telenovela “Escalona”, about the life of vallenato singer-songwriter Rafael Escalona (1927-2009), was “the spark that lit” his “wick”, the Colombian singer Carlos Vives he travels to his origins in the documentary “Return to Escalona” driving a blue “Ford car”, reported EFE.

“If someone wants to know the history of vallenato, that route will tell you,” says the singer born in Santa Marta in an interview with EFE about the launch of this documentary that will premiere on Canal Caracol on May 1st on the occasion of his 30-year career.

The audiovisual is expected to debut later on some streaming platform, probably Netflixwhich already has several Caracol productions in its catalogue.

The journey followed in the piece begins with Vives in the Colombian city of Valledupar, “world capital of vallenato”, where the artist asks Pachín Escalona, ​​son of the Vallenato legend, for the blue van with which the “master” He did his “runs”.

driving this FordVives goes to Villanueva, in the department of La Guajira, to convince the accordionist Egidio Cuadrado, his partner in the Vallenato group “La Provincia”, to record in Bogotá the album that was released yesterday (April 18) to the world: ” Escalona: It had never been recorded like this“.

“When the decision was made to celebrate 30 years, I said ‘we have to record Escalona.’ This also had to do with the state of health of my compadre Egidio. It was an opportunity to give him a shock of joy, of life, to motivate him, to invite him to BogotaVives added.

The romantic Escalona

On this return trip to the capital, Cuadrado and Vives make a stop at the hamlet of Patillal, where he was a native. staggerto pick up an old school notebook that contains the lyrics of the songs by the author of vallenato classics, such as “La casa en el aire”, “El admiral Padilla” or “La brasilera”.

Custody of this notebook written by Cuadrado during his years of partying with Escalona was held by one of the accordionist’s sisters: Dina Luz Cuadrado, who was also one of the muses to whom the legend of vallenato dedicated a song.

“While many Vallenato authors sang to women, brides, Escalona sang to proper names. That is why most of her songs are women’s names ”, Vives specifies when referring to titles such as “ Dina Luz ”or“ Carmen Gómez ”, a song to the“ perfect woman ”.

This romanticism that characterized Escalona is also glimpsed in the lyrics of songs like “El carro Ford”, a composition dedicated to a young woman whom he wanted to teach to drive in a truck of this brand.

Recover the actor 20 years later

The premiere of this documentary based on the journey through the roads that Escalona also traveled coincides with the return of Vives to the world of acting -after 20 years away from the recording sets-, regarding the recent launch of the Disney+ series “The bass club”.

“Over here, from time to time I dress up and do my crazy things down there,” he admits with a laugh from the fifth floor of the building of his record label Gaira Música Local, located in the Colombian capital.

Even the singer acknowledges that, beyond the role of Escalona in the series that bears the same name, in countries like Puerto Rico, some of his followers refer to him as “Gallito” for his performance in the series “Gallito Ramírez”, which deals with the life of a young man from Cartagena who dreamed of getting out of poverty through boxing.

