the singer-songwriter Carlos Vives will celebrate their 30 years of artistic career con the release of an album inspired by the maestro Rafael Escalona. This was announced through a video shared on their social networks.

This record production will be called “Escalona had never been recorded like this.” El samario will interpret the greatest hits of Escalona. On this occasion, Vives will be together with his compadre, the accordion player egidio squareto record again songs like ‘El Testamento’, ‘Jaime Molina’, ‘La Golondrina’, ‘La Casa en el Aire’, among other hits.

The first single from the album, which will be named ‘The history’, It will be released next Thursday, February 9. Likewise, the artist announced that he will soon have the launch of the Serie ‘The Graves Club’ for the streaming platform Disney+, in which it will be the hero.

‘STEP’ SERIES

It should be remembered that it’s not the first time that the 61-year-old singer-songwriter is in a project related to maestro Rafael Escalona. Carlos Vives starred in 1991along with Florina Lemaitre, the successful telenovela called ‘stagger’inspired by the life and work of Rafael.

The series was starred by Carlos Vives and Florina Lemaitre. PHOTO: COURTESY.

This audiovisual production became one of the most viewed novels by Colombians. It is currently on the Netflix platform.

