World Arts Day is celebrated on April 15, which is why the Community Action Alliance for Work and Education (Alicante) will pay tribute to two artists and a band from Loja.

Margarita Guadalupe Barreto Tapia, general director of Alicante, said in an interview with Diario Crónica that the organization has decided to externalize public recognition to artists, especially in the musical field, from the city of Loja.

“This is how we obtained the names of two artists with a great career in Loja such as Carlota Ortega and Nelson Ortiz, as well as the Banda Alma Lojana. The two characters also won an award in a contest held months ago in the city of Cuenca, “he said.

The activity will take place in the Valley of Longevity (Vilcabamba), starting at 2:00 p.m.; It will begin with a thanksgiving mass and then, at the Hotel Eterna Juventud, the formal part will take place.

“The idea of ​​carrying it out (the program) in this parish is with the purpose of promoting tourism in the place,” he concluded. (YO)

