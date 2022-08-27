Home News Carlotta, after 100 cum laude at Botta di Ivrea, there is a future in environmental engineering
News

Carlotta, after 100 cum laude at Botta di Ivrea, there is a future in environmental engineering

by admin
Carlotta, after 100 cum laude at Botta di Ivrea, there is a future in environmental engineering
Carlotta Baldo

Graduated from scientific mathematics, she will attend the Polytechnic of Turin. She loves to play the guitar and the transverse flute

Loris Ponsetto

August 27, 2022

AGLIÉ. Always lover of the environment, Carlotta Baldo, 19 years old student of Agliè after having achieved 100 cum laude at the Mathematical and Scientific Maturity at the Botta Institute of Ivrea, enrolled at the Polytechnic of Turin, where she will attend environmental engineering.

But taking a step back now, how did you deal with maturity?

«Last year I gave my best every day and I am very happy to have come out with honors. In reality I expected to come out with 100 and the greatest merit certainly goes to the professors and classmates: throughout the year we lived in a healthy competition, since the level was very high and in the end every effort was paid off. “.

What was it like to go back to school, after two years of Covid?

“I noticed greater availability among both classmates and professors after spending two years between distance learning and non-continuous class attendance.”

Did you pursue your hobbies this year or did you just focus on school?

«I was very focused on school but at the same time I didn’t want to give up my hobbies: reading and music. I have been playing two instruments for some years: the guitar and the transverse flute. As for the guitar, for example, I have been playing in church for two years now: I really like it ».

See also  18 years from Lignano on the border with Ukraine: Giovanni is the youngest volunteer on a mission

How do you see your future instead?

“I would like to make a concrete contribution to safeguarding the environment, which should be of close interest to everyone. I enrolled in environmental engineering also for this ».

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

You may also like

“Meet the Canal” series of city visits kicked...

Levante against Giorgia Meloni, on Instagram the outburst...

China’s entry-exit declaration nucleic acid testing policy changes...

Castelfranco, minors on scooters with “smoke” try to...

Global Service Trade Entrepreneurs Summit Held on September...

Castel Volturno, an hour after the Jovanotti concert,...

A pair of crocodile gars in Ruzhou, Henan,...

Rain, wind and trees felled in the hills,...

Auronzo, falls on a motorcycle after an evening...

Coronavirus latest news. Today in Italy 21,805 cases...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy