AGLIÉ. Always lover of the environment, Carlotta Baldo, 19 years old student of Agliè after having achieved 100 cum laude at the Mathematical and Scientific Maturity at the Botta Institute of Ivrea, enrolled at the Polytechnic of Turin, where she will attend environmental engineering.

But taking a step back now, how did you deal with maturity?

«Last year I gave my best every day and I am very happy to have come out with honors. In reality I expected to come out with 100 and the greatest merit certainly goes to the professors and classmates: throughout the year we lived in a healthy competition, since the level was very high and in the end every effort was paid off. “.

What was it like to go back to school, after two years of Covid?

“I noticed greater availability among both classmates and professors after spending two years between distance learning and non-continuous class attendance.”

Did you pursue your hobbies this year or did you just focus on school?

«I was very focused on school but at the same time I didn’t want to give up my hobbies: reading and music. I have been playing two instruments for some years: the guitar and the transverse flute. As for the guitar, for example, I have been playing in church for two years now: I really like it ».

How do you see your future instead?

“I would like to make a concrete contribution to safeguarding the environment, which should be of close interest to everyone. I enrolled in environmental engineering also for this ».