Home » Carmela Tubón is missing – La Hora newspaper
News

Carmela Tubón is missing – La Hora newspaper

by admin
Carmela Tubón is missing – La Hora newspaper

MADE. If you have seen her, report her to 911 or 1800335486.

Carmela Tubón Llumitasig, 61 years old old, was reported missing. The report of her loss dates from the afternoon of this Thursday, August 10, 2023.

According to her relatives, the woman has Alzheimer. She would have been isolated in one of the rooms of the General Teaching Hospital of Ambato, where she was last seen.

According to the police report, in the security cameras of the health home it was observed that the woman she left still wearing her hospital gown and wearing a purple scarf and slippers.

His relatives reported the fact to the Tungurahua Prosecutor’s Office, from where specialized police personnel from the National Directorate of Crimes Against Life, Violent Deaths, Extortion and Kidnapping have been arranged. (Dinased) to be located and delivered to their relatives.

Aid

If you know of her whereabouts or know where to find her, contact her immediately. al 911, al 1800335486 o al 09 91 65 76 42.

Any information given regarding the case, which helps to find Carmela, It will be received in a reserved manner to safeguard the integrity of whoever provides it. (MAG)

See also  Toxic smoke dissipates in the Northeast US

You may also like

Two tremors shook Antioquia – El Diario

Tractor driver from Styria injured in accident in...

Southern California Judge Accused of Killing Wife Sends...

THREE PCC MEMBERS EXECUTED IN PARAGUAY « News...

Young man injured in nighttime altercation

Bomb find: duds found in Dortmund Lanstrop –...

Deputies approve the bill “That creates the Courts...

The Attorney General’s Office detected possible disabilities in...

Contribution of renewable energies in generation 2022 further...

Appointment of Caretaker Prime Minister, read Constitution before...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy