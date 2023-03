Taken from Publinoticias Carmen de Atrato

León Jaime Higuita, legal representative of the Hass Avocado Association of Carmen de Atrato, Asohassca, reported that a new export of 3.8 tons of Hass avocado was made last week.

So far in 2023, 26 tons of Hass avocados have been sold, of which more than 80 percent are export quality.

At this time, the certification process in good agricultural practices, GAP, is underway for another fifteen avocado families from El Carmen de Atrato.