Carmen de Atrato: they release a guácharo in an environmental preservation zone

On July 28, a specimen of the species known as guácharo (Steatornis caripensis) was released in the La Cristalina preservation area, in El Carmen de Atrato, Chocó, by employees of the El Roble mining company.

The previous day, July 27, the presence of the bird was notified, it was rescued and its conditions were evaluated before proceeding with its release.

The guácharo lives in dark spaces like caves; Its sighting in an open area and during the day is rare, in addition, it represents a threat to its survival since its feeding habits are nocturnal and it moves by echolocation. “It is known for its efficiency in dispersing seeds due to its long journeys, for this reason, its release in La Cristalina contributes positively to the health of biodiversity in the region,” says Luis Muñoz, biologist at Minera El Roble. , in charge of wild rescues and releases.

The guácharo (Steatornis caripensis) is a species of caprimulgiform bird of the Steatornithidae family typical of South America. It is the only nocturnal bird that feeds at night on a wide variety of fruit, flying by echolocation in low light conditions.

It lives in colonies inside deep caverns. During the night flight out of the caves, it tears off its main food (palm nuts) with its powerful hooked beak. While flying in dark caverns, Owls employ an echolocation guidance system, similar to sonar, producing audible “clicks” at a frequency of 2,000 cycles per second. It can be easily heard when in flight.