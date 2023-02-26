Home News Carmen del Darién: $492 million for a school restaurant in La Grande
News

Carmen del Darién: $492 million for a school restaurant in La Grande

by admin
Carmen del Darién: $492 million for a school restaurant in La Grande

On February 3, the mayor’s office of Carmen de Darién began the process to contract the construction of the school restaurant of the Jorge Valencia Lozano educational center, La Grande campus, for a value of 492 million pesos.

On February 20, the mayor’s office of Carmen de Darién began the process to contract the maintenance of the tertiary highway El Tesoro – Corobazal, worth 157 million pesos.

On January 4, 2023, the mayor’s office of Carmen de Darién began the process to contract the implementation of the School Food Program, PAE, for a value of 395 million pesos.

On November 25, the Carmen de Darién mayor’s office began the process to contract the application of the strategies contemplated in the municipal development plan and the comprehensive plan for coexistence and citizen security 2020-2023, for a value of 216 million pesos.

On November 4, the mayor’s office of Carmen de Darién began the process to hire the necessary logistics for the execution of social welfare activities: cultural, sports, integration and improvement of the quality of life of municipal employees, worth 118 million of pesos.

See also  Vigneto Friuli, from Picolit by Rodaro and Marco Sara to Braide Alte by Livon: here are the tops

You may also like

Girl stabs her friend in the street –...

Luxury truck shows Poncho Zuleta’s love for his...

RBD confirms its last presentation date in Colombia

Road accidents: collision on state road 106, five...

DIAN will carry out facilitation and control visits...

He slips into the sheets and escapes from...

Isabella Echeverri’s vainazo to Colombia women’s team coach

The 2023 Sichuan-Chongqing Employment Service Season kicks off...

They fooled everyone! This is how ‘La frunita’...

Cyber ​​attack on the server of the northern...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy