On February 3, the mayor’s office of Carmen de Darién began the process to contract the construction of the school restaurant of the Jorge Valencia Lozano educational center, La Grande campus, for a value of 492 million pesos.

On February 20, the mayor’s office of Carmen de Darién began the process to contract the maintenance of the tertiary highway El Tesoro – Corobazal, worth 157 million pesos.

On January 4, 2023, the mayor’s office of Carmen de Darién began the process to contract the implementation of the School Food Program, PAE, for a value of 395 million pesos.

On November 25, the Carmen de Darién mayor’s office began the process to contract the application of the strategies contemplated in the municipal development plan and the comprehensive plan for coexistence and citizen security 2020-2023, for a value of 216 million pesos.

On November 4, the mayor’s office of Carmen de Darién began the process to hire the necessary logistics for the execution of social welfare activities: cultural, sports, integration and improvement of the quality of life of municipal employees, worth 118 million of pesos.