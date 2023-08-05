Home » Carmen del Darién: Banana Festival in the corregimiento No Hay Como Dios
News

Carmen del Darién: Banana Festival in the corregimiento No Hay Como Dios

Carmen del Darién: Banana Festival in the corregimiento No Hay Como Dios

On July 28, 29 and 30, the 2023 Peasant Banana Festival was held in the village of No Hay Como Dios, municipality of Carmen del Darién, as a tribute to those who with dedication and effort till the land and provide bananas to the entire community in the Curbaradó river basin.

No Hay Como Dios is located in the upper part of the Curbaradó basin.

The event was organized by an enthusiastic team from the Carmen del Darién mayor’s office, with officials from the cultural center, the Ministry of Agriculture, Inder Darién, the government secretary, Familias en Acción, Sisben and other members of the administrative team. The “Yenyeré Community” shawm was in charge of filling the festivities with music and animating the festivities.

The mayor of Carmen del Darién, Pedro José Mena Maquilón, allocated all the logistics for this celebration and congratulated the organizers and their support team.

In addition to leisure and recreational activities, the agenda included the delivery of agricultural elements and special details to the peasant population. Sports integration and a community lunch were also part of this magnificent day, strengthening ties between the inhabitants and promoting culture and unity in the region.

