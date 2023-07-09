Carmen del Darién: construction of the boardwalk wall in Curbaradó advances

This is how the boardwalk wall of Curbaradó, Carmen de Darién will look like

Last June, the construction of the boardwalk wall began in Curbaradó, the municipal seat of Carmen del Darién. This work has Asomudacar as executing entity, the contractor is Consocio Darién 2023, and the controller is the A & A Curbaradó consortium.

It is about building a retaining wall in metal sheet pile on the banks of the Atrato river in the municipal seat, with access by stairs that will allow the mobility of the inhabitants of the area in a safe and adequate way.

The mayor of Carmen del Darién, Pedro José Mena Maquilón, reported that in June 2023 important works also began, among which are: Heraclio Lara Arroyo multiple classroom, municipal head recreational park, Iguana community recreational park, house El Guamo township community, La Grande township pedestrian bridge, Vigía de Curbaradó township pedestrian bridge, Andalucía village aqueduct, Pueblo Nuevo – Puerto Lleras conformation, and Unión Chogorodó sports center.

And among the recruitment processes in recent weeks are the following:

On June 22, the mayor’s office of Carmen del Darién began the process to contract the construction of an enclosure for the drinking water treatment plant of Curbaradó, municipal capital, for a value of 447 million pesos.

On June 8, the mayor’s office of Carmen del Darién began the process to hire the implementation of a psychosocial strategy in adolescents and young people, enhancing socio-affective and labor skills for the prevention of youth problems in search of psychological, social, family and subjective well-being, in the municipality, municipal seat, for a value of 200 million pesos.

On May 19, the mayor’s office of Carmen del Darién began the process to hire the characterization of families that have children under 5 years of age and pregnant women to identify their conditions and needs of the population groups subject to care in their respective contexts in the municipality. , worth 180 million pesos.

On May 17, the mayor’s office of Carmen del Darién began the process to contract the implementation of the collective intervention plan -pic- in the municipality, for a value of 420 million pesos.

