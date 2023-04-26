Carmen del Darién: rural aqueduct, the elderly, urban and rural roads

On March 30, the mayor’s office of Carmen del Darién began the process to contract the construction of the aqueduct system and drinking water treatment plant (Ptap) in the community of Andalucía, worth 1,363 million pesos.

On March 29, the mayor’s office of Carmen del Darién began the process to contract the implementation of the care program for the elderly to comprehensively improve the quality of life of the elderly in the municipality, for a value of 600 million pesos.

On April 14, the mayor’s office of Carmen del Darién began the process to contract the strengthening of the banana and rice production chain for the post-winter emergency economic reactivation in the Curvaradó district, worth 554 million pesos.

On March 30, the mayor’s office of Carmen del Darién began the process to contract the maintenance and rehabilitation of urban roads in Curbaradó, worth 325 million pesos.

On April 17, the mayor’s office of Carmen del Darién began the process to contract the construction of a recreational park in the community of La Iguana, worth 298 million pesos.

On March 21, the mayor’s office of Carmen del Darién began the process to contract the supply of fuel, worth 280 million pesos.

On March 13, the mayor’s office of Carmen del Darién began the process to contract the maintenance of the Casa Bomba – Curbaradó – Domingodó tertiary road, El Guamo Sector – Despensa Baja, for a value of 200 million pesos.

On April 25, the mayor’s office of Carmen del Darién began the process to contract the conformation of the embankment in the Pueblo Nuevo – Puerto Lleras road corridor, for a value of 189 million pesos.

On April 24, the mayor’s office of Carmen del Darién began the process to contract the optimization of the aqueduct system of the community of La Grande, for a value of 139 million pesos.

On March 28, the mayor’s office of Carmen del Darién began the process to contract the optimization of the aqueduct systems of the community of La Grande and Villa Nueva de Montaño, for a value of 139 million pesos.