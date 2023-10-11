Carmen del Darién: the contract for the Brisas aqueduct is awarded

On September 25, the mayor’s office of Carmen del Darién awarded the contract for the construction of the Brisas township aqueduct, worth 3,002 million pesos.

The project includes expansion and adaptation of an existing intake on the La Madre stream, the adduction line, a storage structure, conduction and distribution network until the installation of home connections.

The audit of this project has a value of 264 million pesos.

Other hiring processes in Carmen de Darién in recent weeks:

On October 3, the mayor’s office of Carmen del Darién began the process to contract the construction of a shed for the storage of agricultural machinery to support the producers of the Despensa Media community, Pueblo Nuevo sector, for a value of 80 million pesos.

On October 3, the mayor’s office of Carmen del Darién began the process to contract the construction of sanitary units in the rural area of ​​the municipality, for a value of 654 million pesos.

On October 2, the mayor’s office of Carmen del Darién began the process to sign an association agreement with the purpose of combining technical, logistical, administrative and financial efforts between the municipality and the partner to carry out the territorial elections on October 29, 2023. in the municipality, worth 270 million pesos.

On September 27, the mayor’s office of Carmen del Darién began the process to sign an association agreement with the purpose of combining technical, administrative, financial and logistical efforts for the implementation of public health surveillance processes, for detection, diagnosis and timely treatment and develop activities that break the chains of malaria transmission, in the most risky territories of the municipality, for a value of 150 million pesos.