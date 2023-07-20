Carmen del Darién: the project of women peace signatories concluded

The MIA Project began in 2019 under the leadership of the Popular Cultural Action Foundation (ACPO), a non-profit entity with extensive experience in the education of rural inhabitants in Colombia. In this context, the MIA Project was created with the objective of promoting the development and well-being of mestizo, indigenous and Afro-descendant women who sign the peace, as well as leaders of neighboring communities.

This initiative has provided empowerment and training opportunities to women ex-combatants in the reincorporation process, as well as community leaders in the departments of Caquetá and Chocó. Through productive initiatives and specialized courses, the MIA Project has sought to strengthen the skills and knowledge of these women, allowing them to build a dignified and prosperous life in their communities.

For decades, Colombia has faced an internal armed conflict that has left deep wounds in society. However, in 2016 a historic step towards peace was taken with the signing of the Agreement between the Colombian Government and the FARC-EP (Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia). This agreement laid the foundations for building a stable and lasting peace, but it also posed significant challenges in terms of reintegration and reconciliation.

One of the groups most affected by the conflict and which has played a fundamental role in building peace are mestizo, indigenous and Afro-descendant women. These women have faced multiple eventualities of a hostile nature, but they have also shown enormous resilience and capacity to lead processes of social transformation in their communities. It is in this context that the MIA Project (Mestiza, Indigenous and Afro-descendant Woman) arose, an initiative aimed at strengthening empowerment and social inclusion in Caquetá and Chocó.

In Caquetá and Chocó, two departments affected by the armed conflict, different productive initiatives were implemented within the framework of the MIA Project.

In Chocó, in the municipality of Carmen del Darién, in the Caracolí and Las Brisas RTCRs, the productive initiatives focused on textiles, costume jewelery and block making. These activities have given participating women an opportunity to undertake and generate sustainable income, thus strengthening their economic autonomy.

In this regard, at the closing event, Anyela Patricia Cardozo, a beneficiary of the MIA Project, expressed the importance of these projects in the lives of the women who were part of the initiative: “I am enormously grateful to the ACPO Foundation and the MIA Project for the opportunity they have given us. Thanks to this project, we have managed to emerge economically in a way that we never imagined. It was not just a temporary project, but it has gone further, becoming a profitable business model for us. The MIA Project has changed our lives in a positive and lasting way.”

In addition to the productive initiatives, the MIA Project offered a variety of courses and workshops in the Territorial Spaces for Training and Reincorporation. These courses included digital literacy, my life project in the countryside, association and entrepreneurship, community leadership, rural communication and journalism, project formulation, SMEs, and digital Marketing. Through these trainings, the aim was to strengthen the skills and knowledge of women peace signatories, promoting their personal and economic development in a rural environment.

The impact of the MIA Project in Caquetá and Chocó was significant. In total, 160 women peace signatories directly benefited from this initiative, 87 of them in Caquetá, 13 in Chocó and 60 women from surrounding communities. However, the impact extended beyond the participating women, reaching approximately 480 women in total, considering the multiplier effect that these initiatives had in their communities.

The MIA Project lasted 50 months, and was financed by the European Fund for Peace in Colombia of the European Union. In addition, other entities such as the UN verification mission, the Diocese of San Vicente del Caguan, the National Registry and the Agency for Reincorporation and Normalization (ARN) participated and actively supported this initiative for peace.

MIA has left a positive and transformative result in the lives of mestizo, indigenous and Afro-descendant women in Colombia. Thanks to this initiative, these women have been able to empower themselves, find new opportunities for personal and economic growth, and strengthen their leadership in their communities.

