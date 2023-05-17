Carmen Tinizaray Briceño is the new deputy mayor of Espíndola – breaking latest news

Cesar Augusto Correa

On the afternoon of Sunday, May 14, 2023, at 5:00 p.m., the Inaugural Session of the Espíndola Cantonal Council was held, under the direction of Mayor Antonio García, with the assistance of the 5 new councilors, and before more than a hundred citizens that took over the small Municipal Hall. According to the agenda, the vice mayor was elected and the titular secretary was appointed. After the session, a social artistic act was held in the Closed Sports Coliseum.

At the meeting, after reading the respective legal provisions, it became clear that to occupy the Vice Mayor’s office it was mandatory to elect a woman. Two candidates presented themselves, Mrs. Carmen Tinizaray Briceño and Cinthia Carrión, the former having obtained a majority of votes, who was immediately sworn in and was sworn in.

Then, the mayor presented a shortlist for the appointment of secretary or secretary. 5 of the 6 votes went to the lawyer Lizbeth Josselyn Gonzaga Saavedra, who gave the promise of rigor and immediately took office.

Finally, the recently elected burgomaster for the period 2023-2027, Antonio García, spoke, who mentioned some of the services that he had established in his first administration and that he will reestablish. With emphasis, he announced that he will give priority to the complete and efficient provision of drinking water, sewerage, citizen security, transportation, education, art, sports, and tourism services in this canton, which according to an international study from more than 15 years ago , has the most depressed parishes in the country —where poverty is more marked and tragic.

García dedicated heartfelt phrases of gratitude to his constituents, to his relatives, who had given him solid support in the electoral campaign; and, to those attending the Opening Session, mentioning among them, by name, Juan Carlos Torres and Max Íñiguez.

The brand new mayor previously served as Mayor, which he arrived as a correísmo candidate, list 35 at that time. He also returns today, sponsored by the Citizens’ Revolution, list 5. His previous experience will be very useful for good administration. However, it comes to a Municipality, which, like all the others in the country, has suffered serious cuts in its budget allocations, cuts arranged by both the Moreno and Lasso governments, and its resources are much lower than those required to solve problems. of great magnitude, such as building the drinking water system for the 27 de Abril parish, of which there are not even studies.

The Espíndola canton has great tourist potential, exploited on a small scale, which can reach adequate proportions to become the source of income for hundreds of families. Unfortunately, the State has not been present to promote this activity, the only thing that can be noted is what was carried out in the years of Correa’s government, the paving of the road to Amaluza, both from Cariamanga and from Quilanga, but there is still a stretch to go fundamental, the Amaluza-Jimbura-Zumba, to offer the necessary facilities to tourists who wish to access the Yacuri Park and the archaeological treasures found on the other side of the border with Peru.

Regarding agricultural production, most of it is for self-consumption, with the exception of the extensive sugarcane plantations in the El Ingenio parish, which supplies MALCA, and the production of excellent coffee in the El Airo parish, which is being exported. (YO)