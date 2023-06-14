Carne et Ossa presented in preview at the fiftieth International Flaiano Awards

Roberto Zazzara’s film Carne et Ossa, at the cinema in the autumn, will be presented in preview in breaking latest news on the occasion of the International Flaiano awards.

It will be presented in world premiere during the Flaiano International Awards, Saturday June 17th, the film Flesh and Bones, ahead of its theatrical and streaming release this fall. This is a documentary directed by Robert Zazzara and produced by IFA Scuola di Cinema for the project

IFA Glocal Film in association with Sulmonacinema, which recounts an ancestral Abruzzo custom. The director and producers will be present at the screening, at 9 pm at the Cinema Teatro Sant’Andrea Cristiano Di Felice, Veronica Naccarellathe associate producer Marco Maiorano and the troop.

Flesh and Bones: the documentary on the Gypsy Race

In a small village perched in the mountains of Abruzzo, a unique race has been held for centuries. Every year in Pacentro, the men of the village throw themselves, barefoot, from a cliff made of rock and run down to the stream, and then up again. It is a cruel race, which is run barefoot. The first one who enters the Church wins the Corsa degli Gypsies. An ancestral rite whose origins are unknown, in which one participates for spiritual or material reasons, linked to the indissoluble relationship between nature and man. Men and women who stubbornly face this trial ignoring the danger, the pain, the effort, convinced that their faith will protect them. A cathartic moment that unites them in the search for the final goal. A challenge with yourself, but also with nature. says the director Robert Zazzara: “It is never easy to find meaning in sacrifice, be it initiatory, religious, political, and it is never easy to find the key to recounting the pain that can derive from this. It is heartbreaking to see how human beings can voluntarily throw themselves barefoot down a cliff, to arrive exhausted up to the threshold of a church and abandon themselves to the ground, enraptured in pain. Their feet, their weeping eyes bear witness to an ancient rite of immolation that has continued over the centuries, a moment that few in the town can escape, for honor or glory. An example of how fatigue, pain and suffering can lead to a cyclical rebirth”.