IVREA. Time for meetings also for jet floats that are preparing to face Carnival with enthusiasm. For some, there are three years off. A contribution from the Municipality is also foreseen for shooters on wagons. «In reality, the Municipality has declared its difficulty in covering the expenses in the preparation of the budget – declares Simone Lavezzo, president of the throwing carts orangers – but has never dictated the conditions for the event. The amount of the contribution was established in agreement with the Municipality and was approved for moral sense and attachment to the event in this difficult time ». Unfortunately, the increases to participate in the battle will be inevitable. On average, it will be 50 euros more per day, so setting up a pair can cost up to 400 euros, 500-550 on a four-man shot. “Let’s just hope that once the crisis is over – adds Lavezzo – prices will return to their original quotas, because we risk making participation become popular and elitist”. It will therefore be perhaps more difficult to recruit orange-throwers to complete the wagons, 10 shooters for the pairs and 12 for the four-in-one. The picture will be clearer after the opening of the pre-registrations. For Lavezzo, the 2023 Carnival will be the one “of rebirth, certainly much awaited by the people, but it will also be different: everything will be very contracted because of the costs and I believe that something will necessarily be cut by all the actors who organize events, from the Foundation to the orange throwers. . We hope that this does not undermine the spirit that has always distinguished it ». For Roberto Anselmo, president of the register of jet wagon drivers, the Carnival will be an expected and unmissable event: «I expect an event that will be experienced with enthusiasm. Game with the handbrake on will reach its peak in the three days of battle. We fans, we have the Carnival in our DNA useless to deny it ». Even for Anselmo, the problem of costs will not be underestimated: “Everything that surrounds us and that we need has undergone significant increases, it is inevitable that these have also affected our event and, as far as we are concerned, in particular on oranges” . Fifty-four wagons regularly registered for the 2020 edition, which was then suspended. Possible some defections: «Three years have passed since the last edition, it is inevitable that some apathy may have taken over, together with the fear that this cursed pandemic could strike again. The unknown factor, for some, could be the finding of horses that are difficult to find and match with those already in the stable ».