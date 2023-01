curiosity/two

Son of Mugnaia and then Toniotto, the new General Marcello Feraudo inscribes his family name in the list of the main protagonists of the Ivrea Carnival for the third time. This is not an isolated case: several times it happened that the Carnival was a “family matter”: other General-Mugnaia couples were Alberto Alma and Elena Trotto Gatta (respectively in 2010 and 1999) and Gianfranco D’Alberto and Gabriella Doctor (1986-1975)

