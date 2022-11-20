IVREA. The Croatian committee is, among the components, the one that has been most burned by the suspension of the 2020 edition: the cod was already prepared and ready to be cooked, the onions peeled, then… the stop has frustrated the work and the economic efforts . No polenta and cod, that Ash Wednesday. And, consequently, many expenses and drastically reduced receipts. «But despite everything, we are ready to return – proudly affirms Giuseppe Saccuman, Bano of Croatia -: on Wednesday 22 February we will be back to open Lent with our perfumes and our tasty dish “di magro”». Even the Croatian committee has to deal with the increases affecting all kinds: «Fortunately – continues Saccuman – the price of cod has risen, but not excessively. Other ingredients, such as oil for example, are doubled, if not more. We will have to pay attention to expenses, look around carefully so as not to have to increase, if possible, the cost of the rations we will distribute, even if we are aware that it will not be easy to do so”. Two and a half years of inactivity have not quenched the enthusiasm of Saccuman and his collaborators: «The enthusiasm is there: as soon as there was the “go!” at the Carnival we resumed meeting and organizing. Of course, we are all three years older, unfortunately someone has left us and it would be nice if some young people decided to join us, to rejuvenate our group a bit and bring new ideas. Generational change is essential.” —.