Home News Carnival Ivrea 2023, the first seventy years of Death with many initiatives
News

Carnival Ivrea 2023, the first seventy years of Death with many initiatives

by admin
Carnival Ivrea 2023, the first seventy years of Death with many initiatives

IVREA. It will be a special Carnival for the orange throwers of Death: the vice dean among the formations (only the Spades can boast a greater tradition) will celebrate the seventieth anniversary of its foundation and various initiatives are being studied. In the meantime, the Rossoneri training managers are at work regarding registrations: once the pre-emption period reserved for all those who were already registered in 2020 has ended, anyone can join the team, up to the maximum threshold of 1,300 members, presenting themselves at the office in via Perotti 15.

Among the dates already fixed are those of Friday 13 January, with the party organized in the headquarters starting at 9 pm with the “Group of the square fund”, the start of the flag-waving (from Friday 20) and, above all, the ceremony of delivery of the 18th edition of the “Cuore di San Grato”, recognition given by the team. The appointment this year is for the afternoon of Sunday 29 January, at the venue. —

See also  Extraordinary services at the station in Padua: arrests and drugs seized

You may also like

Xiuzhou Fire Organization launched blood donation activities

Urso and Bonomi in Kiev, Confindustria opens its...

The Party Branch of the Municipal Veterans Service...

Collective – Giovanni De Mauro

Unswervingly loyal to guard the glory of the...

How to achieve the national soil and water...

Sangiuliano: “No funds for companies with cases of...

The First Session of the 14th Provincial People’s...

Deadly investment on the tracks in Cessalto, helicopter...

No away games for Roma and Napoli fans...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy