IVREA. It will be a special Carnival for the orange throwers of Death: the vice dean among the formations (only the Spades can boast a greater tradition) will celebrate the seventieth anniversary of its foundation and various initiatives are being studied. In the meantime, the Rossoneri training managers are at work regarding registrations: once the pre-emption period reserved for all those who were already registered in 2020 has ended, anyone can join the team, up to the maximum threshold of 1,300 members, presenting themselves at the office in via Perotti 15.

Among the dates already fixed are those of Friday 13 January, with the party organized in the headquarters starting at 9 pm with the “Group of the square fund”, the start of the flag-waving (from Friday 20) and, above all, the ceremony of delivery of the 18th edition of the “Cuore di San Grato”, recognition given by the team. The appointment this year is for the afternoon of Sunday 29 January, at the venue. —