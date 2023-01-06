IVREA. From the very first moment, on that January 6, 2020, everyone had liked the new Deputy of the Grand Chancellor, Erino Mignone, with his opening minutes read in a resounding voice in Piazza di Città, at the entrance to the Town Hall. On his debut in the role, he had seemed a worn and casual actor and for all the carnival days that had preceded the forced interruption of the party due to the outbreak of the pandemic, he had always proved to be up to the qualities he had already shown since ‘Start. Therefore, finding him again among the protagonists of this edition of the rebirth will be not only a great pleasure for everyone, but also a sort of moral compensation for him who, personally, will find a place with which the feeling was immediate.

“Even if – he admits – I feel a certain emotion for the great expectation that has been felt in the city for some time towards this edition of the Carnival, so awaited and invoked by everyone”. So, where were we…: «This well-known phrase by Enzo Tortora – Mignone explains – will be the incipit of the Minutes for the appointment of the citizen General, which I will read in Piazza di Città, on the stroke of 12, in which I will recall how in the last for two years we were afraid that all was lost, with the pandemic that has turned the world upside down and has not spared our city and our celebration: a thought of closeness will go to all the families who have been affected by it. I will also underline that today’s days require us to reflect severely on the atrocious conflicts that are wounding the hearts of peoples close to us, undermining the stability of the world economy and tormenting domestic economies. And I will say that, although certain that nothing will ever be the same again, we are also aware that the river of our tradition continues to flow, enriching itself with new tributaries: our new generations».

«Today, our children in this square – Mignone will highlight in his minutes – can celebrate our Carnival with the hope that sunny days will return, that peace will flourish in the arid fields of hostility and that all the children of the world can live your own personal carnival with joy and carefree». And he will conclude with an invitation to true sharing and the importance of being and remaining sincerely united in the celebration of the feast: «We, none excluded, all together, renew that fantastic circle of pure souls and hearts on fire, jealously guarding the privilege to be able to impose our identity on the sky: We, all of us, are the Historic Carnival of Ivrea!».

Forty-seven years old, from Ivrea born in the San Grato district and now residing in Chiaverano, married to Simona and father of Linda, Samuele and Tommaso, a professional photographer, Erino Mignone had confided, during the interrupted Carnival, the secret of his immediate success: having confronted with all the predecessors, having carefully listened to indications and advice and, above all, not having tried to imitate anyone.

But it is in any case impossible not to recognize his qualities as a storyteller and showman already evident from the simple daily narration and, appropriately mediated by the role of Secretary of the Carnival, amplified to involve Ivrea citizens and foreigners from the carnival stage.

All this not separated from a notable presence of mind which allowed him, in that edition, now fortunately archived, to face the extremely troubled and sudden change of General, experiencing it with the naturalness of an accomplished actor.