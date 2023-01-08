Home News Carnival of Pavone, Mirko Sorce is the Castellano 2023
News

Carnival of Pavone, Mirko Sorce is the Castellano 2023

by admin
Carnival of Pavone, Mirko Sorce is the Castellano 2023

Canavese peacock

It’s time for Carlevè. It’s Carnival again, in Pavone Canavese, where on Epiphany day, in the town hall, the official presentation of the new castellan, born Mirko Sorce, was held, the male protagonist of the Pavonese event. The Pro loco, led by Endro Rossetto, is back on track, therefore, to revive the carnival tradition which, in the town in the shadow of the D’Andrade castle, boasts a long and glorious history.

With the presentation of the Castellano, the dates of the Carnival which will take place in February have also been announced, starting from the evening of Friday 24, when, in Piazza del Municipio, the Characters will be presented one by one from the balcony of the civic building, before the torchlight procession through the streets of the town up to the party pavilion, and will end, after a full weekend full of appointments, on the evening of Monday 27, with a dinner of polenta and cod.

See also  De Luca speaks to young industrialists: “For Ignazio Benito La Russa bought the votes. And what about the other troglodyte? "

You may also like

The country’s first international flight arrives in Guangzhou...

How to prevent and control the epidemic in...

Refrontolo, carambola with five cars involved and six...

Many people skating on the back lake of...

Clashes ultras Rome – Naples on the A1:...

Weather forecast, cold returns, rains and snowfalls at...

On the first day of the Spring Festival...

Autonomy, Pnrr and compensation for school-work accidents: the...

The Carnival of Ivrea also becomes a backpack

Seventy million married daughters became famous, and the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy