Canavese peacock

It’s time for Carlevè. It’s Carnival again, in Pavone Canavese, where on Epiphany day, in the town hall, the official presentation of the new castellan, born Mirko Sorce, was held, the male protagonist of the Pavonese event. The Pro loco, led by Endro Rossetto, is back on track, therefore, to revive the carnival tradition which, in the town in the shadow of the D’Andrade castle, boasts a long and glorious history.

With the presentation of the Castellano, the dates of the Carnival which will take place in February have also been announced, starting from the evening of Friday 24, when, in Piazza del Municipio, the Characters will be presented one by one from the balcony of the civic building, before the torchlight procession through the streets of the town up to the party pavilion, and will end, after a full weekend full of appointments, on the evening of Monday 27, with a dinner of polenta and cod.