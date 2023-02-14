Finally, the health reform was filed, the most controversial bill, up to the moment of the Government of Gustavo Petro. Minister Carolina Corcho, who presented the initiative, after months of being away from the media, finally came out to explain and detail what the future of Colombians will be in this matter. She confirmed that if some EPS will be eliminated, she assured that all the financing is already available to make these changes effective, and considered that the inequities experienced by hundreds of communities and populations in Colombia would end, where their fundamental right is not guaranteed.

After Corcho’s absence was criticized in the media, where he was asked to at least explain what his reform contained, finally, after publishing the initiative, he made an appearance on some channels, where he made various appreciations, among those, explained how the elimination of the EPS will be.

That is one of the most sensitive issues, according to Corcho, the current system, which was designed by the current education minister, Alejandro Gaviria, is what leads to underfunded Health Promotion Entities, therefore, those that do not comply with the requirements will be removed. Likewise, new EPS would not be created either, all of them would end up unifying in a regime, which would be in command of the State.

“By 2024 there would be 11.5 million Colombians who should be transferred to other EPS because they do not meet the indicators. I have sat down with the representatives of those who are up to date -a total of 8-, but they reiterate that these changes could be like a house of cards, since in the end the system would collapse. You cannot continue in a system that only treats high-cost diseases, it is not fair to the citizens that they continue to have that cattle treatment, ”he explained in dialogue with Caracol Radio.

Looking at the text of the reform, presented by the national government, the EPS that will be eliminated, which according to Carolina Corcho, will leave the market with or without reform, would be replaced or substituted by the New EPS. The other entities that remain will have the possibility to assume, or not, the users that remain without coverage once said companies are suppressed.

“The first thing to say is that the project gives some guidelines so that the EPS that meet some characteristics continue. What happens is that it does not make sense for us to continue doing the same thing that has been done for decades: open EPS, transfer citizens and liquidate them later, but mechanisms must be created so that those who comply and adopt the care model continue, if they do not continue there are more activities that the EPS can carry out, such as audits for example”, explained the minister on W Radio.

The Ministry of Health assures that the resources are ready to make the reform effective

Carolina Corcho assured that the rearrangement that Colombians will see will allow greater coverage in health care, which is why plans such as prepaid medicine will continue to work as they are doing up to now, in this she did not refer to whether the prices of this.

But, the resources that the reform would mobilize would be very large, money that the portfolio itself will not be able to contribute, it is there where the Ministry of Finance will have the fundamental role for financing. About this, on W Radio Carolina Corcho assured that all this is already ready:

“The Ministry of Finance was working on all economic issues, and previously a document directed by the economist Luis Jorge Garay was also being worked on, which is one of the annexes to the reform called ‘Health reform: a challenge for the guarantee of the fundamental right’ where the calculations are and then these were endorsed and discussed with the Ministry of Finance to reach an agreement and present the health reform”.

The fundamental partner for the State, in this reform, will be the New EPS, which would assume and lead the users who would be left without their Health Promotion Entity. For Minister Corcho, she will have all the support and resources so that the company can assume responsibility, and the guidelines will be issued so that the IPS receive the patients that they delegate.

“The New EPS is our partner, we have asked Sura or Sanitas not to receive citizens, and they tell us: we have already declared bankruptcy (…) the State cannot have a system where there are millions of Colombians who are unviable, that cannot be accepted by a rule of law. We have as an alternative that the Government has a partner, which is the New EPS, because we cannot continue leaving these citizens in the hands of EPS that do not comply. The New EPS meets most of the qualification requirements so far, and what we want is to finish delimiting all the decisions, which is what we discussed with the board of directors for the reception of citizens, and build the territorialized system of primary health care centers and the entire primary health care model,” the minister concluded on Caracol Radio. with Infobae

