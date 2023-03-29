In recent days, the presenter of Caracol Television, Carolina Cruz has been in the middle of the entertainment world conversation after in the middle of one of the recent broadcasts of the morning show Day by day will give an opinion on breast explantationcomments that aroused many reactions on social networks.

But this has not been the only thing, since his love life has also been a key issue among the followers, since it was recently revealed who would be the mysterious man with whom she would be dating, since the Valle del Cauca woman has given indications and clues that she would be in a relationship.

According to the program ‘I know everything’ on Channel 1, the man in question is Jamil Farah, a professional pilot, lover of extreme sports who would have stolen the heart of the also model.

Also read: ‘Memento mori’, the film that will open FICCI 2023

Also: The transformations that Channel 1 will have

“It is rumored that Carolina Cruz already has a new love. Even, she has been seen with this subject not once, but on several occasions and in places where they have shared very close. The aforementioned is called Jamil Farah, who is a pilot by profession, an adventurer, and don’t mess with him because he is passionate about boxing”, said the presenter of ‘I know everything’, Ariel Osorio.

If the rumors are confirmed, and although they say that love has no age, the presenter and the pilot would have a good margin of age, since Cruz is currently 43 years old and the supposed love is 31, that is to say that the difference would be of more than a decade.