Carolina Cruz’s birthday luxuries

Carolina Cruz confirmed her relationship with Jamil Farah

Carolina Cruz is one of the most famous women in the world of entertainment and show business, not only because of her work as a presenter of Día a Día, a morning program on Caracol Televisión where she has faced various controversies, but also because of her personal life, since since who announced her separation with Lincoln Palomeque, rumors about new romances have been the topic of conversation.

The truth is that in recent months the model and ex-queen from Valle del Cauca has been in the eye of the hurricane for being captured by some cameras at various events with a man much younger than her called Jamil Farah and although up to now the famous had not Referring to it this Wednesday, he decided to face the rumors and confirm that he had made the decision to give himself a new opportunity in love.

In this way, the famous shared through her Instagram account where 7.4 million users follow her to end the rumors and upload a photo in which she is kissing a mysterious man who, despite having his face cut out , it is clear that he is the well-known pilot with whom they saw her share at the Picnic Stereo Festival but also a couple of days ago at Bogotá Fashion Week.

“Vitamin sea” were the words the Caracol Televisión presenter chose to confess that she was very happy about her new relationship that recharged her.