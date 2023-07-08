Carolina Gómez uncovers about her new love relationship

The famous Colombian actress carolina gomez She was recently chosen to be part of a publication in Aló magazine in which she spoke about different aspects of her life, not only from the acting part with her latest antagonist in Ventino, but also about the changes she has had to face in her personal life. .

One of the key issues that the interview addressed was her love life, as the 49-year-old from Cali decided to give herself a chance in love again after separating from her ex-partner and moving on with her life.

Regarding this, Gómez said that it had been a complex process that had taken him a long time: “I separated two long years ago and it was not easy, but we managed to resolve the issue,” he said. It should be remembered that the famous she was married to Borja Aguirre, a businessman who was her third husband.

However, this was not all she talked about, as the actress who played ‘Martina’ in ‘Ventino, the price of glory’ also spoke of her new love, Álex García, a foreign producer who stole her heart and has a lot in love

“Mature love has arrived, mature love that is delicious. I have always believed that one has to have faith in something, hope, and I bet on love, it is everything. I like to give love, that reciprocity of seeing that I can make someone happy, get a smile out of them, a twinkle in the eye and have that permanently by one’s side, it’s nice.

However, it is also a very selfish act, because that does not imply putting aside today, something that did happen to me at some point in my life, but today I live it in a different way, ”he shared with the famous magazine.

Finally, it is important to say that a few weeks ago in the middle of a conversation with Pilar Castaño, Gómez said that she felt calm and happy with her decisions and her life.

