The actress Carolina Jaume announced the end of her relationship with businessman Aldo de Genna.

The host confirmed his sentimental break with the man during the transmission of the En Contacto program, on the morning of this Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

When they were debating the topic “I like them older” in the segment “Crossfire” by actress Claudia Camposano, Aura Arce, consulted Jaume about their relationship.

The actress revealed that she was no longer in a relationship with the businessman. At that moment, Aura asked her reasons and between laughs she added: “because I’m too old for him. We finished, we finished, it’s that he told me that I was much olderwhatand gustaban minors”,

The revelation undoubtedly left more than one surprised, but the presenters did not continue to delve into the subject.

A few days ago the rumor had started that Carolina Jaume would no longer be with the businessman Aldo de Genna, however, the presenter denied it, assuring that they were still happier than ever, although it hurt many

At the beginning of April Jaume confirmed his relationship with De Genna.

On that occasion, he pointed out that he is “a special person” in his life and that they have known each other for more than two years.

Jaume described his now ex as a believer, who is not classist or macho.