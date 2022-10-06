Without restrictions, or limited admissions. From Friday afternoon we return to breathe the air – fragrant as always from the stalls of caramelized almonds, cotton candy and pancakes – of the tradition at the San Luca Fairs. One of the most loved events by all Treviso people, and which this year should reach 400,000 admissions in just over two weeks (closes on 23 October). The fairground in Prato della Fiera will be inaugurated by a carousel ride by the mayor Mario Conte and the council at 15.30.

Among the novelties of this year – given the very hot autumn in terms of violence among young people – also an “anti baby gang” garrison. 10 security officers, local police officers and six volunteers from the Alpine Group will be deployed. But control activities – at 360 degrees – will also be carried out by the Police Headquarters, Carabinieri and Finance.

The organizers of the San Luca Fairs

Returning to the main reason why the Fairs are so popular: 73 attractions will be hosted, including the novelty of the humorous mirrors pavilion, a modern reinterpretation of the house of crystals. Without forgetting the inevitable ones such as the Tagadà, the labyrinth of crystals, the Brucomela, the Matterhorn and the Ferris wheel. The rides will be accompanied by the inevitable stalls – 20 – dedicated to sweets and specialties such as chestnuts. The Albertini gastronomy stand will offer the traditional roasted goose, folpi, bigoli in sauce and tripe. In deference to the roots of a festival that made the history of Treviso: first edition in 1226 (there are almost 800 editions), when it consisted of an exchange of horses.

For the children of the schools of the capital and of the neighboring municipalities, 200,000 free tickets will be made available (but coupons can also be downloaded from the Fairs website) to be used on Wednesday afternoons – from 3 to 8.30 pm – reserved for elementary schoolchildren and medium, and for the inauguration this afternoon.

Among the highlights, the fireworks display on Saturday 22nd at 10.30pm which will close the show. As for the other days, the appointments dedicated to cartoon characters (Saturday 8, Sunday 9 and 16), as well as the performances of street artists expected on Saturday 15 and 22, are to be noted. Friday 21 will be the Children’s Day, with space for children of the maternal. As well as the associations of the disabled, engaged in the “cake contest” in an afternoon that will also attract residents of Israel. The Fairs will be open from Monday to Thursday, from 2.30 pm to midnight, on Friday and Saturday from 2.30 pm to half past midnight, on Sunday from 10 am to midnight.