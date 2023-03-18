– The reunification of the Due Dame of the Running Museum with Hunting in the Lagoon from the Getty Museum in Los Angeles to find a good reason to come to Venice to visit the great retrospectivewhich opens the. But this exhibition, which made its debut in the United States at the National Gallery last year and which arrives in Piazza San Marco with spring, is also a great opportunity to discover the genius and originality of a of the great masters of Venetian painting between the fifteenth and sixteenth centuries.

The curatorship of the exhibition project comes from Peter Humpfrey, one of the leading scholars of Carpaccio, supported by the curator of the Civic Museums Andrea Bellieni and by the curator of Italian and Spanish painting of the National Gallery in Washington Gretchen Hirshauer and underlines a consolidated collaboration between the museum institution lagoon and the great US museum already baptized some time ago on the occasion of another great exhibition dedicated to another Venetian genius, Tintoretto.

Vittore Carpaccio, The Lion of San Marco, 1516, Oil on canvas, Venice, Fondazione Musei Civici di Venezia, Doge’s Palace

The exhibition brings together works from international collections and museums, from churches in Istria, Dalmatia and Lombardy which is joined by an important corpus of drawings that highlight the original narrative talent and sensitivity of an artist who has drawn inspiration from a combination of influences ranging from Giovanni Bellini and Antonello da Messina to reach the Flemish primitives and Albrecht Dürer.

“This exhibition – explains the co-curator Andrea Bellieni – was born from the need to look at Carpaccio with a new gaze which, without forgetting his role as a great ‘cinematographic’ narrator of the great canvases, also reveals a further aspect that illustrates a personality at the same time playful and theatrical but not immune to a spiritual sensitivity and capable of bearing witness to the fundamental characteristics of the society of his time.Carpaccio is therefore a ‘pop’ artist, much closer to the contemporary world, although separated from us by five hundred years of history”



Vittore Carpaccio, Studies for a Seated Youth in Armour, ca. 1500-1505, brush and gray ink, white lead on light blue paper, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Elisha Whittelsey Collection, The Elisha Whittelsey Fund, 1954 (54.119)

If the exhibition unfortunately – unlike the one that was hosted in Venice sixty years ago – was unable to bring Carpaccio’s large canvases to the Doge’s Palace, too large and fragile to be moved from their locations, with the exception of the cycle dismembered and here reassembled by the Scuola degli Albanesi, the exhibition that opens at Palazzo Ducale is certainly an opportunity not to be missed to discover an artist who is wrongly not celebrated like so many of his contemporaries and to discover his lively humour, great imagination , the original pictorial luminosity and extraordinary narrative ability that fills the scenes with a multitude of images and details where animals, birds, plants and places seem to whirlingly animate in an incessant and rich variety of feelings that demonstrate an unsurpassed spiritual depth and a original flair, fun and easy to appreciate even for the general public and children.



Vittore Carpaccio, Madonna and Child with Infant Saint John, about 1493-1496, Oil on blockboard transferred from table, Frankfurt, StädelMuseum, Inv. N. 1075

See also:

• In Venice, spring belongs to Carpaccio

• Victor Carpaccio. Paintings and drawings

• A masterpiece divided in half: Carpaccio’s “Due Dame”.

• The Stories of Sant’Orsola: a jewel by Carpaccio returned to the public

• PHOTO: The ineffable art of Vittore Carpaccio

• With Carpaccio in Renaissance Venice: the Miracle of the Relic of the Cross at the Rialto Bridge

• Carpaccio’s living Venice: for Giulio Manieri Elia is a glimpse into the future