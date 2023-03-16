Before the announcement of the increase in urban passage, the carriers They assure that it is insufficient for them, since many work as advances and must pay the owner of the unit, in addition they pay the minimum wage to the collector, even when they are aware that it also affects the user who must decide if he agrees. agree or disagree with the increase.

anchored to the petro

Reinaldo Alcoba mentioned that the increase should be anchored to the price of Petro, as are other services. “We are public servants and we live from this, the minimum wage has not increased and we are all suffering, both the population and the carriers, the tires increase, everything increases, President Nicolás Maduro is a carrier and must know what is affecting us and must resolve soundly.

Iewin Marcano, president of route 19, said that the user must say whether or not they agree with the increase

thousand 200 a day

He stressed that per day, a driver can earn up to 1,200 bolivars and pays 10% to the assistant while the advance earns 200 bolivars daily. For his part, Irwin Marcano, representative of the carriers and president of Route 19, asserted that the policy implemented by the Monagas state transport union led by the sole authority, Alberto Rodríguez, gives instructions to give responses to the sector in an equitable manner so that fuel reaches everyone.

For this reason, “each line president postulates a number of affiliates daily from Monday to Saturday and in case of contingency, also on Sunday and it is about everyone receiving the full litra”, regarding the ticket adjustment that came out in Official Gazette, said that it has been a clamor from the carriers, because it is at the cost of the basic basket and with the small adjustment the impact in this sector will be measured.

costs

“Any type of increase hits us all, we need to have the units in good condition and we ensure that they provide a better service, at least, that we do not leave the passenger anywhere due to lack of gasoline, we cannot guarantee good seats because the upholstery It is very expensive, but yes, that the vehicle has oil, gasoline and the small adjustment will serve to alleviate the situation a bit, “said Marcano.

He asserted that the oil costs around 8 to 10 dollars, while the lower quality is between 5 and 6 dollars, but there is a risk that the latter will damage the engine, in addition, 2 pots of oil are spent daily, and maintenance must be done For the rollers, the grease costs six dollars and the maintenance of the engine ranges between 2,500 and 3,000 dollars and is done every six months if it is a gasoline vehicle.

Carriers fill up at the El Parque service station according to the applications per line

