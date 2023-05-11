Carriers must present support for toll discount

It has become quite an odyssey for heavy load drivers to access the Circasia toll discount, granted by the National Government after the fall of the El Alambrado Bridge on April 12, and for Autopistas de Café, the operator of the same, to grant it , and it is that by requirement of Mintransporte and the ANI, the transporters must deliver the payment support of the Cerritos II Toll in order to benefit.

Thus, and due to the long traffic jams that this process was generating at the toll payment point located on the road that leads from Pereira to Armenia, since last April 29, Autopistas del Café had to install a temporary post with a preferential rate over the El Jordán sector, where the carriers deliver the previously paid toll support in the Cerritos sector to which the official takes a photo, and in exchange they receive a special ticket with which they access the discount directly at the Circasia Toll 58%, a process that only takes minutes.

It was learned by Autopistas del Café that these photographic supports are sent directly to the National Infrastructure Agency, a process that truckers must repeat over and over again, while the road connecting Valle del Cauca with the Quindío. The discount resolution is valid for four months.

FROM CATEGORY II

It is necessary to highlight that only Category II vehicles, that is, buses, minibuses with rear axles with double tires and trucks with two axles, hereinafter, can access the discount according to the resolution.

In the case of Category I, that is, cars, campers, trucks and minibuses with single-rim axles, they must pay 100% of the toll.