Carriers robbed all the passers-by who were passing through the street in Cali

Six of the most wanted motorcycle robbers are captured in Cali

The authorities announced the capture of four suspected criminals and the apprehension of two minors linked to multiple thefts perpetrated in communes 10 and 17 of the Special District of Cali.

four of those captured they were detained in flagrante and two under court order because, previously, they had been required by justice and are related to the crimes of homicide and theft committed on motorcycles.

“Thanks to the information from the community we were able to deal these blows to crime. We will pay the reward of up to $50 million that we offered to those who provided us with information that led to the capture of criminals who have participated in events that have gone viral on social networks, and that have shocked the entire Cali community,” said Jimmy Dranguet, Secretary of Security and Justice of Cali.

The official stated that they will continue to strengthen operational capacities in the territory to capture criminals that aboard motorcycles they are doing damage and putting people’s lives at risk, for stealing money or cell phones.

It also stated that, if necessary, rewards will increase for which an additional budget would be designated to pay for information that, in effect, leads to the capture of all motoatracadores that have affected Cali society.

According to the authorities, those captured are not part of any criminal organization; It is about common crime that steals citizens’ belongings to sell them in illegal markets and obtain profits.

Intramural restraint measures were imposed on four of them. where they must pay for the crimes of aggravated qualified theft, aggravated homicide, trafficking and possession of firearms; the two minors were sent to a specialized center for adolescents.