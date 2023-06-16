Home » Carry forward the Dragon Boat Festival culture and pass on the strong love of rice dumplings-Rizhao News-Rizhao News Network-Rizhao No. 1 Portal
Carry forward the Dragon Boat Festival culture and spread the fragrance of rice dumplings

Source: Rizhao News Release time: 2023-06-16 08:07:46

Rizhao Daily/Rizhao News Network News The Dragon Boat Festival is approaching, and the rice dumplings are fragrant. In order to promote the excellent traditional Chinese culture and enrich the cultural life of farmers, on June 14, volunteers from the Lanshan Entry-Exit Border Inspection Station and Shandong Iron and Steel Group Rizhao Co., Ltd. went to Dabuluo Village, Jufeng Town, Lanshan District to carry out the “Promote the Dragon Boat Festival Cultural Inheritance” I have a strong love for Zongxiang” theme practice activities.

At the event site, various forms of sending culture to the countryside performances were staged in turn, which won rounds of applause from the audience. After the performance, the volunteers donated rice noodles and other condolences to the old people in Dabuluo Village, visited the old party members, chatted with the old people, helped them clean, and made the old people feel warm.

Han Xiuwei, Secretary of the Party Branch of Dabuluo Village, Jufeng Town, said: “Thank you from all walks of life for your concern for the Dabuluo Village Senior Service Center. In the future, the Dabuluo Village Committee will, with the care and support of party committees and governments at all levels and caring people from all walks of life, Further create an atmosphere of providing for the elderly and helping the elderly.”

During this activity, the volunteers also made rice dumplings together with the old people in the village’s “Canteen for the Elderly”. Everyone sat around and talked to each other. There are bursts of laughter from time to time, allowing the elderly to feel the joyful and warm atmosphere of traditional festivals, and promote the social fashion of respecting, respecting and loving the elderly. (Reported by correspondent Nai Yingdong)

