Jinjiang City is located on the southeast coast of Fujian. After the reform and opening up, it started from the organization of idle houses, idle capital, and idle labor to start businesses, and developed a “market economy, export-oriented economy, and shareholding cooperation system, and a variety of economic components are common.” The economic development path of “development” has achieved a historical leap from a backward and poor county to a “top ten counties (cities) in the country”. During his work in Fujian, Comrade Xi Jinping visited Jinjiang seven times in six years for research, summed up and put forward the “Jinjiang experience” with “six persistence” and “correctly handling the five major relationships” as the main content. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the “Jinjiang Experience”. The Fujian Provincial Party Committee and Provincial Government keep in mind the entrustment, always adhere to the “two unshakable”, inherit and carry forward the “Jinjiang experience”, encourage, support and guide private enterprises to boldly innovate, start businesses with confidence, and create freely, and actively promote the high-quality development of the private economy.

“Jinjiang Experience” is an active exploration of the development path of the socialist market economy with Chinese characteristics, which has great theoretical and practical significance

“Jinjiang Experience” is not only a valuable experience in Jinjiang, but also a valuable experience in the reform and opening up of Fujian Province, my country’s coastal areas and even the whole country; Profound thinking and active practice of the development path of my country’s socialist market economy. The summary of the “Jinjiang Experience” fully demonstrates Comrade Xi Jinping’s far-sighted strategic thinking, scientific and overall system concept, courageous awareness of innovation, value pursuit of benefiting the people and pragmatic style of hard work, which fully reflects Comrade Xi Jinping’s commitment to The high attention, strong support and ardent hope for the development of the private economy have important theoretical value and practical guiding significance for upholding and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics and promoting socialist modernization in the new era.

“Jinjiang Experience” creatively applies Marxist standpoints, viewpoints and methods, and clearly proposes to always adhere to the development of social productive forces as the fundamental direction of reform and development, fully affirming the important role of the market economy in the development of the national economy, and from ideological understanding and theoretical support The above has cleared the fog and pointed out the direction for the development of the private economy. “Jinjiang Experience” originates from practice and guides practice. It summarizes exploration experience and puts forward clear requirements from various aspects such as development direction. It runs through scientific thinking methods and working methods, reflects superb political wisdom, and provides a winning strategy for the sustainable and healthy development of the private economy. The magic weapon provides an action guide for deepening reform and opening up and promoting socialist modernization.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping has made a series of important expositions on the development of the private economy, emphasizing that we must adhere to the “two unswerving”, and propose to encourage, support, and guide the development of the non-public economy from multiple levels, and stimulate the non-public economy. Energetic and creative reform initiatives. In March 2019, when General Secretary Xi Jinping participated in the deliberation of the Fujian delegation at the Second Session of the Thirteenth National People’s Congress, he emphasized that the “Jinjiang experience” is still instructive, and sent a message to private entrepreneurs to “do business with solid heart and no distractions”. In July this year, General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized at the Central United Front Work Conference that it is necessary to promote the healthy development of the non-public economy and the healthy growth of people in the non-public economy. We must conscientiously study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s series of important expositions, always adhere to the “two unswerving”, do a solid job in the development of the private economy, deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, and resolutely achieve the “two establishments”. maintain”.

Fujian’s private economy continues to grow and develop under the guidance of “Jinjiang Experience”, ushering in new historical opportunities in the new stage of development

Over the past 20 years, successive provincial committees and governments of Fujian have inherited and carried forward the “Jinjiang Experience”, encouraged, supported and guided the vast number of private entrepreneurs to take advantage of the reform and opening up to fight the sea of ​​business, bravely stand at the forefront, blaze a new path of being the first, and write about daring. The legend of fighting will win, promote the continuous development and growth of the private economy, become an important support for economic development, an important carrier of scientific and technological innovation, an important subject of smooth domestic and international dual circulation, and an important force to improve people’s livelihood and well-being.

The world today is undergoing profound changes unseen in a century. my country has embarked on a new journey to build a modern socialist country in an all-round way and march toward the goal of the second century of struggle. Entering a new stage of development, my country’s development is still in a period of important strategic opportunities. Epidemic prevention and control and economic development have maintained a leading position in the world. The fundamentals of the long-term economic improvement have not changed. The characteristics of great development potential, resilience and wide space have not changed. The support for the development of private enterprises has continued to increase, the construction of a unified national market has continued to accelerate, and the high-level opening to the outside world has continued to expand, and the development of the private economy has ushered in new major opportunities. From the perspective of Fujian, the province is conscientiously implementing the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech on his visit to Fujian, accelerating the construction of a new Fujian in the new development stage, striving to make greater progress in accelerating the construction of a modern economic system, and showing service and integration into the new development pattern. We will take greater steps in exploring the new road of cross-strait integration and development, achieve greater breakthroughs in creating high-quality life, and give private enterprises a broader stage for development.

In the new stage of development, the opportunities are unprecedented and the challenges are unprecedented. The key is to seize opportunities, respond to challenges, and turn crises into opportunities. At present, the development of Fujian’s private economy has encountered some practical difficulties and problems, and the causes are multi-faceted, including the universal influence of the external environment and the particular factors of its own development. Judging from its own factors, it is mainly due to the fact that private enterprises in Fujian are dominated by traditional industries, and the proportion of enterprises in advanced manufacturing and strategic emerging industries is relatively low. Not strong enough. We must guide the vast number of private enterprises to accurately grasp the overall situation, seize the new historical opportunities brought by the new development stage, accelerate transformation and upgrading, realize innovative development, and jointly promote the new development stage of Fujian’s private economy to achieve a new leap.

Inherit and carry forward the “Jinjiang Experience” and promote the high-quality development of the private economy

In the new era and new journey, our best inheritance and promotion of the “Jinjiang Experience” is to adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, fully understand and grasp the scientific concepts and working methods contained in the “Jinjiang Experience”, encourage, support, Guide the majority of private enterprises to resonate with the national development at the same frequency, and take the road of high-quality development.

Encourage, support and guide private enterprises to strengthen scientific and technological innovation, and strive to achieve transformation and upgrading. Innovation is the first driving force for development. An important part of “Jinjiang Experience” is technological innovation. At present, a new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation is booming, and leading enterprises at home and abroad are deploying and applying new technologies in advance. Fujian private enterprises contribute 70% of the province’s scientific and technological achievements, and own more than 80% of the province’s enterprise technology centers. In the face of new opportunities and challenges, we must strengthen innovation-driven development, encourage, support, and guide private enterprises to play the role of the main body of innovation, comprehensively strengthen original innovation, product innovation, business model innovation and management innovation, increase investment in research and development, and recruit outstanding talents. , Overcome key core technologies, accelerate the transformation of scientific and technological achievements, and continuously improve the independent innovation capability of enterprises.

Encourage, support and guide private enterprises to stick to their main business and focus on strengthening the real economy. The real economy is the foundation of a country’s economy, the fundamental source of wealth creation, and an important pillar of a country’s prosperity. One of the distinctive features of the “Jinjiang Experience” is the unswerving development of the real economy. Historically, the vast majority of private entrepreneurs gave full play to the advantages of Fujian’s “Shanhaiyaqiao Special Taiwan” and started their business through industry, focusing on a pair of shoes, a piece of paper, a piece of tea, a piece of glass, a piece of battery, etc. It became stronger, and a number of well-known private enterprises emerged. In the new era and new journey, it is necessary to promote private enterprises to deeply cultivate market segments, promote transformation and upgrading, accelerate basic reconstruction, improve industrial chains, strive to achieve digital transformation, green and low-carbon transformation and development, and cultivate more “single champions” and “unicorns”. and other leading enterprises in the industry and large enterprises and groups to improve the level and level of enterprise development.

Encourage, support, and guide private enterprises to deepen reform and opening up, and strive to develop a larger market. Reform and opening up is a key move that determines the fate of contemporary China, and the “Jinjiang Experience” was nurtured and formed in practice by riding the mighty east wind of reform and opening up. In the new era and new journey, it is necessary to guide private enterprises to further strengthen their awareness of reform, establish and improve modern enterprise systems, continuously realize transformation and reform, better conform to national development strategies, actively integrate into the construction of a unified national market, establish a global vision, expand international vision, and seize the Opportunities such as the official entry into force of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), make full use of the advantages of the Fujian Pilot Free Trade Zone, the core area of ​​the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, the BRICS innovation base and the major overseas Chinese province, actively explore overseas markets, and allow more Multiple high-end elements gather in Fujian, allowing more “Made in Fujian” and “Fujian Service” to go to the whole country and the world.

Encourage, support and guide private entrepreneurs to carry forward the spirit of Fujian businessmen, and strive to build a first-class entrepreneurial team. The spirit of Fujian businessmen is a vivid embodiment of the entrepreneurial spirit. The “Jinjiang Experience” contains the vast number of Fujian businessmen who are good at changing time, follow the trend, dare to take risks, love to fight and win, cooperate with others, be bold and loyal, love ancestors, love hometown, and give back Sang Zi and other spiritual traits. In the new era and new journey, we must guide the majority of private entrepreneurs to carry forward their fine traditions, strengthen self-learning, self-education, and self-improvement, and strive to become modern high-quality entrepreneurs; strive to be a model of patriotism and dedication, and establish a correct view of the country, the rule of law, and the Business outlook, wealth outlook, listen to the party, follow the party; strive to be a model of law-abiding management, concentrate on running a business, abide by the law and conduct business, pay attention to reputation, keep promises, pay attention to integrity, and improve the competitiveness of enterprises in compliance with laws and regulations; Striving to be a model of innovation and entrepreneurship, carry forward the spirit of daring to be the first in the world, love to work hard to win, boldly explore and innovate, and become an explorer, organizer, and leader of innovation and development; strive to be a model of repaying the society, stable employment, We will deepen industrial assistance, devote ourselves to public welfare undertakings, and serve the high-quality life of the people.

To promote the high-quality development of Fujian’s private economy, party committees and governments at all levels need to create a high-quality development environment, provide high-quality management services, and fully help private enterprises solve practical difficulties and problems. First, protect legitimate rights and interests in accordance with the law. Strengthen the construction of the rule of law and integrity in Fujian, accelerate the establishment of the Maritime Silk Road Central Legal District, increase the protection of intellectual property rights, and improve the protection mechanism of law enforcement and justice for private enterprises. Maintain the continuity and stability of the policy, and stop all unnecessary inspections, inspections and assessments. Regulate and guide the healthy development of capital, and give full play to the positive role of capital as a factor of production. The second is to fully implement the policy of bail-out and benefiting enterprises. The “top grid” implements the central government’s policy of reducing taxes and fees, and thoroughly implements a series of measures such as special loans for the bailout of small, medium and micro enterprises in our province, rent reductions and exemptions, and water and electricity subsidies, and constantly improves the policy toolbox and introduces new policies according to the needs of market players. The third is to effectively create a good business environment. Implement the requirements for building a unified national market, implement a unified market access system and a negative list system, and further relax market access in an orderly manner in areas such as infrastructure and social undertakings to ensure fair competition. Benchmarking the world‘s first-class standards, implement actions to optimize the business environment, deepen the reform of “decentralization, management and services”, vigorously promote the construction of “digital Fujian”, and speed up the “one-network unified management” of provincial governance and the “one-stop service” of government services. Fourth, continue to build good pro-Qing political and business relations. Carry forward the fine traditions of “going to the grassroots level” and “doing it right away and doing real work”, and improve the system of government-enterprise consultation, cadres linking with service enterprises, etc., so as to maintain the bottom line in a personal and measured manner, and be clear and promising.

Enterprises are the micro-subjects of the market economy. If an enterprise is good, the economy will be good, and if the enterprise is strong, the economy will be strong. We must thoroughly study and implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, further inherit and carry forward the “Jinjiang Experience”, further stimulate innovation vitality, ignite entrepreneurial passion, and set off a wave of creativity, so as to promote the development of Fujian’s private economy in the new era to a new level, and take practical actions. Welcome to the party’s twenty victories!

(The author is the secretary of the CPC Fujian Provincial Committee)