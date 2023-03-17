In order to carry forward and cultivate the spirit of Lei Feng in the new era, guide the majority of young people to deeply practice the core values ​​of socialism, create a civilized city, build a beautiful environment, and build a safe and harmonious society. The branch organized all young employees to carry out the activity of “promoting the spirit of Lei Feng and voluntarily serving me first”.

Go to the appointment of civilization and create a city of civilization. In order to further promote the construction of a civilized city, the young volunteers of the bank actively participated in community sanitation and cleaning with brooms, brooms, garbage bags and other tools, picking up waste, paper scraps, cigarette butts, food packaging and other household garbage on the road, They are not afraid of being dirty or tired, and they are full of energy. They practice Lei Feng’s spirit with practical actions, strive to be practitioners and defenders of green life, and jointly maintain a harmonious and beautiful natural homeland, changing the “face value” of the city. Enhance the “temperament” of the city.

Make every effort to build a safe city. In order to further enhance the public’s awareness of risk responsibility and the ability to protect rights, and create a clean financial ecological environment, the bank’s young volunteers went deep into the community to carry out financial knowledge publicity, distributed brochures to past residents, and patiently explained the prevention of telecommunications fraud, financial Consumer rights protection and other knowledge, open up the “last mile” of financial knowledge popularization, guide the general public to enhance risk prevention awareness and self-protection ability, enhance the public’s sense of security and happiness, and create an ecological environment for the safe and stable development of finance.

The launch of this activity has enhanced the cohesion and combat effectiveness of young employees. In the next step, the young people of the bank will continue to take practical actions to implant Lei Feng spirit in their hearts and serve the people, and to be the disseminator of Lei Feng spirit in the new era. The power of youth blooms in it.