□ Follow National Constitution Day

□ Our reporter Cai Changchun

Law is the formula of the world, the instrument of everything.

The Constitution is the fundamental law of the country and the general charter for governing the country. It has the highest legal status, legal authority, and legal effect. It has a significant and profound impact on economics, politics, culture, and social life.

If good laws are established in the world, the world will be governed; if good laws are established in a country, the country will be governed.

In the practice of comprehensively governing the country by law, the Party Central Committee attaches great importance to the important position and role of the Constitution in governing the country, and clearly adheres to the rule of law first and foremost.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the promulgation and implementation of the current Constitution of our country. On the occasion of in-depth study and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, we are ushering in the ninth National Constitution Day.

Carry forward the spirit of the Constitution and strengthen the belief in the rule of law. Let the constitution enter the lives of the people, let the spirit of the constitution deeply root in the hearts of the people, let the belief in the rule of law flourish, gather a bigger and stronger force for the rule of law, work hard to draw a new blueprint for revival, and unite and forge ahead to create new great achievements in history.

National Constitution Day

Governance depends on standards, and Anbang depends on principles. The rule of law is an important achievement of the progress of human civilization and a basic way of governing the country.

The Constitution was formulated by the Party under the leadership of the people. It is a high degree of unity between the Party’s proposition and the will of the people.

On December 4, 1982, the Fifth Session of the Fifth National People’s Congress adopted and promulgated the comprehensively revised “Constitution of the People’s Republic of China” (the current Constitution). Since then, according to the progress of the times and the needs of practical development, under the leadership of the Party Central Committee, the National People’s Congress has amended the current constitution five times in 1988, 1993, 1999, 2004 and 2018 respectively, which has effectively promoted the national system and development. The perfect development of the national governance system.

Over the past 40 years, my country’s Constitution has effectively safeguarded the leadership of the party, effectively guaranteed that the people are the masters of the country, continuously consolidated the foundation of governing the country according to law, and given full play to the important role of the General Charter for State Governance and Security, becoming a solid foundation for the rule of law to support the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

On November 1, 2014, the Eleventh Session of the Standing Committee of the Twelfth National People’s Congress adopted a decision to set December 4th as the National Constitution Day.

The determination of the National Constitution Day is of extraordinary significance.

The establishment of the National Constitution Day demonstrates the determination of the Communist Party of China to respect and safeguard the Constitution in the new historical period. It is an important measure to promote the publicity and education of the Constitution, carry forward the spirit of the Constitution, and strengthen the implementation of the Constitution. basic effective way.

From the adoption day of the current Constitution, to the National Legal Awareness Day, to the National Constitution Day…December 4 carries a country and a nation’s persistent pursuit of the rule of law, and has witnessed the progress made in the construction of the rule of law in my country since the reform and opening up.

Highlighting the lofty status of the Constitution in such a special form has made the Constitution’s influence and respect in the whole society reach an unprecedented level. Consciousness of the constitution and national concept of the country is of great and far-reaching significance to advancing the comprehensive rule of law, and the construction of the rule of law in China has taken more solid steps.

Vigorously promote the implementation of the Constitution

Today, newly appointed state officials press the constitution with their left hand and raise their fists with the right to solemnly swear an oath to the constitution. This has become a common scene in China‘s political life today.

The affairs of the world are not difficult to legislate, but difficult to enforce the law. The life of the constitution lies in its implementation, and the authority of the constitution also lies in its implementation.

Establish a National Constitution Day and establish a constitutional oath system; the National Anthem Law, the National Flag Law, and the National Emblem Law constitute an important system for implementing national symbols and signs stipulated in the Constitution; formulate and implement the Hong Kong National Security Law in accordance with the Constitution and laws, and promote the cause of “one country, two systems” in the right direction Moving forward… Faith in the rule of law has been forged step by step into the rules for governing the country and ensuring peace and security.

The Third Plenary Session of the 18th CPC Central Committee proposed that the mechanism and procedures for monitoring the implementation of the Constitution should be further improved, and the requirements for implementing the Constitution should be raised to a new level. The Fourth Plenary Session of the Nineteenth Central Committee deployed and improved systems and mechanisms to ensure the full implementation of the Constitution.

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China proposed to strengthen the implementation and supervision of the Constitution, improve the institutional system to ensure the full implementation of the Constitution, better play the important role of the Constitution in governing the country, and safeguard the authority of the Constitution.

……

The Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core has always placed the full implementation of the Constitution in an important position in governing the country, as the primary task of comprehensively governing the country according to law, and has made a series of major decisions and deployments to strengthen the implementation of the Constitution, so that the foundation of the Constitution will be further consolidated, and the Constitution will be strengthened. The prestige of the constitution has been firmly established, and the effectiveness of the constitution has been continuously demonstrated, which has gathered a majestic force for the rule of law for the comprehensive construction of a modern socialist country and the realization of national rejuvenation.

Propaganda for the Constitution is deeply rooted in the hearts of the people

“Everyone keeps in mind the constitution and there is nothing wrong with it. The people abide by the law and live a beautiful life…” In Hanxin Village, Duanwu Township, Yudu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province, ancient Chinese rap artists accompanied by hurried wooden clappers, drums, etc., holding erhu Propagating the Constitution to the villagers in the local dialect won rounds of warm applause.

“Yudu Ancient Prose” is a national intangible cultural heritage, combining rap and singing, mainly singing repertoires adapted from “Ancient Opera Prose”. In recent years, Yudu County has established an ancient prose propaganda group, accompanied by personnel from the judicial department to go to communities, rural areas, schools, enterprises and other places to tour and preach the Constitution, and use various “down-to-earth” methods to help the masses learn and know the law.

Goodness alone is not enough for government, and law alone cannot be self-sufficient. It is an important basis for the implementation of the Constitution to carry out the study, publicity and education of the Constitution in various forms, so that the spirit of the Constitution can be deeply rooted in the hearts of the people.

In the calligraphy class, students carefully copied the articles of the constitution; in the morality and rule of law class, teachers and students studied “The Constitution is the Fundamental Law” together… In order to create a good atmosphere for studying the constitution, when the National Constitution Day came last year, Yueyangdao Primary School in Heping District, Tianjin Carried out a variety of legal popularization activities.

Young people are the future of the motherland and the hope of the nation. All localities and departments work hard to sow the “seeds” of the Constitution in the hearts of young people, and guide young people to establish constitutional and legal awareness from an early age.

Wuzhong City of Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region introduced the “Leading Cadres Studying the Law List System (Trial)” to promote the implementation of leading cadres’ teaching, examination and presentation of the law; the People’s Procuratorate of Shanwei City, Guangdong Province included the law popularization work into the “top leader” project and established a legal popularization work leading group , forming a law popularization work pattern in which all officers and policemen participate together…

Leading cadres are important organizers, promoters, and practitioners of the comprehensive rule of law. They are the “key minority” in the development of the cause of the party and the country, and they have a role as a weather vane for the entire party and society.

All localities and departments should pay close attention to the “key minority” of leading cadres, and encourage leading cadres to take the lead in respecting the constitution, studying the constitution, abiding by the constitution, safeguarding the constitution, and using the constitution, so that leading cadres will always maintain awe of the constitution and laws, and take the lead within the scope of the constitution and laws Activities, to be a model of respecting the law, studying the law, abiding by the law, and ensuring that all tasks of comprehensively governing the country according to the law are truly implemented.

Perform crosstalk drama sketches, compile allegro rap skits, and explore a new model of “Internet + Constitution” publicity… All localities and departments have the courage to forge ahead, constantly innovate methods and methods, tell the story of the Chinese Constitution in a form that is popular with the masses, and promote the spirit of the Constitution to be better From the ground to the brain to the heart.

Those who follow the law are strong, and the country is strong.

Taking the National Constitution Day as an opportunity, constitutional education is generally carried out in the whole society, so that the spirit of the constitution takes root in the hearts of all people, and finally turns into the conscious action of every citizen to respect the law, study the law, observe the law and use it, constantly create a new situation in the construction of the rule of law in China, and write a new era. The era of socialism with Chinese characteristics is more brilliant.