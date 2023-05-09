Carry out in-depth theme education and lead the forging court iron army with the modernization of trial concepts

Our newspaper, Beijing, May 8th, reporter Zhang Chen, centered on “study and understand Xi Jinping’s socialist thought with Chinese characteristics in the new era, and lead the court to forge an iron army with the modernization of trial concepts”, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Court of the Supreme People’s Court Chief Zhang Jun gave a guidance report to the students of the special seminar for political and legal leading cadres to study and implement Xi Jinping’s new era of socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics to forge a political and legal iron army.

In the face of the various strategic tasks deployed by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the higher level of demand put forward by the people, how to develop with high-quality judicial services? There are still many situations in which the people’s courts cannot keep up with and cannot adapt to the work of the people’s courts. “It’s fundamentally that the thinking can’t keep up and the concepts don’t adapt.” Zhang Jun said that it is urgent for the majority of judges to learn, understand and implement Xi Jinping’s thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era and Xi Jinping’s thought on the rule of law, and use the positions, viewpoints and methods contained in it to guide Practice, solve problems, drive work. The idea is the forerunner of action, and the idea is a new world. “To strengthen the construction of the court team, better serve and promote Chinese-style modernization, the most important and crucial thing is to establish a modern trial concept, and use the modern trial concept to command, guide and promote the forging of the court’s iron army.”

Where is the source of the modernization of the concept of trial? Zhang Jun pointed out that it is fundamentally necessary to carry out in-depth thematic education, truly internalize Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and Xi Jinping Thought on the Rule of Law, and externalize it in practice, and always abide by the absolute leadership of the party and the people-centered approach , Adhere to the soul of the road of socialist rule of law with Chinese characteristics, deepen and implement the “grasp the front end and treat the disease before the disease” required by General Secretary Xi Jinping, implement the political foundation of strengthening the party’s governance, and serve the overall situation and the people’s justice to the point.

How to speed up the modernization of trial concepts? Zhang Jun pointed out that Xi Jinping Thought on the Rule of Law must be used as a guide. We must always adhere to the equal emphasis on punishment and governance, lead the promotion of social awareness of the rule of law and the modernization of the concept of the rule of law, and accelerate the modernization of criminal trial concepts. It is necessary to insist on “handling one case and governing one area”, insist on extending the “adjustment” of docking litigation and mediation, adhere to the combination of ruling the country by law and ruling the country by virtue, and accelerate the modernization of civil trial concepts. It is necessary to support and promote the government to strengthen the source governance of conflicts and disputes in key areas, support and promote the resolution of conflicts and disputes in administrative procedures, cooperate with procuratorial organs to promote the resolution of prominent problems in the field of social and public interests, and accelerate the modernization of administrative trial concepts.

How to lead the forging court iron army with the modernization of trial concept? Zhang Jun emphasized that political quality, professional quality, and professional ethics should be integrated and strengthened. It is necessary to talk about politics with a clear-cut stand, carry out in-depth education on the theme, truly study and understand Xi Jinping’s thought on the rule of law, and achieve a thorough understanding of learning, thinking, application, and unity of knowledge, belief, and action. It is necessary to comprehensively improve professional ability, vigorously investigate and research, do a good job in mass work with heart and soul, and coordinate personnel training and other work. It is necessary to insist on strict management and love. Leading cadres at all levels of the courts must earnestly take responsibility, put discipline construction in a more prominent position, fulfill the “one post with two responsibilities”, pay close attention to the “three regulations” and truthfully fill in the report, and promote the promotion of police officers. 1. In the society, correct concepts and good atmospheres such as “looking for us is supervision, and registration is a matter of course” and “it’s useless to look for, all registration and handling according to procedures” and so on.

Xie Chuntao, vice president (deputy president) of the Central Party School (National School of Administration) in charge of daily work, presided over the meeting.



Editor in charge: Wu Di