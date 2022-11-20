News from our newspaper (Reporter Li Zhidong and Sun Yongbo) At the 28th press conference on Yulin City’s epidemic prevention and control work held on November 19, the spokesperson of the Municipal Center for Disease Control and Prevention asked the reporter “Why does our city carry out multiple rounds of nucleic acid testing?” Screening?” Shi said that the key to controlling the spread of the epidemic and blocking the spread of the virus lies in the implementation of the “four early” requirements, that is, “early detection, early reporting, early isolation, and early treatment”. Nucleic acid testing is the most effective screening method and the scientific basis for diagnosis. Carrying out multiple rounds of nucleic acid screening will help us accurately and timely detect infected persons, especially asymptomatic infected persons, and help quickly cut off the epidemic. Transmission channels and chains, and preventing the spread and spillover of the epidemic play a very important role.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic in Yuyang District, in order to achieve precise control and scientific prevention and control, not only to contain the risk of the epidemic as much as possible, but also to minimize the impact of the epidemic on social order, the Municipal Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters, according to the needs of epidemic prevention and control, scientifically Precisely delineate high-risk areas and refine the management and control of risk areas. According to the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan and twenty optimization measures, the high-risk areas are generally divided into buildings and buildings where cases and asymptomatic infections live. In the surrounding areas with frequent activities, “stay at home, door-to-door service” is implemented. Residents in other temporary control areas must cooperate with regional control. In principle, they should stay at home. Each household can arrange one person every 2-3 days to purchase daily necessities at designated places in the community under the premise of personal protection.

I hope that residents and friends do not need to be overly nervous and anxious. The epidemic prevention and control staff will fully guarantee your daily needs such as living, medical treatment, and drug purchase. The general public is requested to actively understand and cooperate with the epidemic prevention measures such as community management and control, and jointly move the prevention and control gate forward, and do a solid job in prevention and control, so as to overcome the epidemic as soon as possible and resume normal production and life.

