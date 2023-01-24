Original title: Carrying garbage bags with you when traveling makes civilization a habit

Civilized tourism is a kind of awareness and a habit. During the Spring Festival, the reporter visited many scenic spots and found that the behavior of protecting the ecological environment can be seen everywhere, and many tourists will carry garbage bags with them.

Beside the barbecue stall next to Mu Naoshidong Square in Jingpo Village, Yunnan Minority Village, a little boy was peeling oranges, and his fat little hands threw the peeled oranges into a garbage bag spread on the table. The boy’s mother told the reporter that they are from Sichuan, and this is their first visit to Kunming, and it has become their habit to carry garbage bags with them when they go out. “This time we went out with a large family, with three children. Before going out, we told the children to consciously abide by order, don’t make noise, don’t litter, and travel in a civilized manner when going out. Our image also represents The image of the hometown.”

In Daguan Park, an aunt threw a bag full of garbage into the park’s garbage bin. “We brought a lot of garbage bags, which is very convenient, and we don’t get the garbage everywhere. When there is no trash can, we use our own garbage bags to pack them first, and then throw them in together when we have trash cans.” An aunt said that civilized travel is the embodiment of a person’s civilized quality, and they will never litter anywhere outside.

Do not damage the environment, do not litter, do not quarrel at will… are all codes of conduct for civilized travel. If everyone “packs” civilization, while enjoying the beautiful scenery, he will also become the most beautiful scenery. (Guo Man)

(Editors in charge: Mu Shengyu, Zhu Hongxia)

Share for more people to see