Source Title: Carrying out “Foreign Trade Loans” and Supporting Overseas Warehouses Henan takes multiple measures to stabilize foreign trade and foreign investment

China News Service, Zhengzhou, January 3rd (Reporter Liu Peng) Henan officials notified on the 3rd that the province will stabilize foreign trade, stabilize foreign investment, and expand consumption in 2023. “Foreign trade loan” supports a group of overseas warehouses and foreign comprehensive service enterprises. On the same day, Wang Zhenli, director of the Henan Provincial Department of Commerce, announced at the press conference “Henan Province vigorously boosts market confidence and promotes economic stability and improvement” held by the Henan Provincial Government Information Office that in the new year, Henan will do its best to stabilize foreign trade. , Stabilize foreign investment, and expand consumption. Wang Zhenli introduced that in terms of stabilizing foreign trade, Henan will continue to enrich the “policy toolbox” to help enterprises grab orders to expand the market, continuously expand foreign trade entities, and improve the scale and quality of foreign trade. Support enterprises to participate in more overseas exhibitions and conferences, continue to expand the coverage of export credit insurance, and support enterprises’ overseas trademark registration, patent application, and management system certification. At the same time, set up an export tax rebate fund pool and carry out “foreign trade loans”. At the same time, Henan will continue to promote the development of five cross-border e-commerce comprehensive test areas in Zhengzhou, Luoyang, Nanyang, Jiaozuo, and Xuchang, and support a group of overseas warehouses and foreign comprehensive service companies. Accelerate the construction of Zhengzhou Airport Import Trade Promotion Innovation Demonstration Zone and Jiyuan Processing Trade Industrial Park. In terms of stabilizing foreign investment, Henan will make greater efforts to attract and utilize foreign investment. Such as holding a series of investment promotion activities to Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Encourage and support all localities to combine their industrial advantages, go global, and accurately carry out special investment promotion. At the same time, formulate and release foreign investment guidelines, give full play to the role of foreign investment special classes, aim at the top 500, leading enterprises, and invisible champions, and introduce more strategic emerging projects. In addition, cultivate and build international cooperation industrial parks, and create gathering places for utilizing foreign capital by country and industry. See also Сѧ ׶ ԰½ ѧ ƾһһһŵºϸ????У-- In terms of expanding consumption, Henan will innovate consumption scenarios and stimulate consumption vitality. For example, recently, all parts of Henan have increased the issuance of consumer coupons and rewards and subsidies for promotional activities, and launched the 2023 Online New Year’s Shopping Festival, which will bring popularity and traffic, and promote the recovery and development of catering, accommodation, retail and other industries. Wang Zhenli introduced that in the first quarter, Henan will also carry out the “New Year’s and Spring Consumption Season” activities, focusing on eight aspects including automobiles, electronics, home appliances, and catering, planning “Yujian Food”, car rejuvenation season, home appliance trade-in, live broadcast of new life 50 themed activities, such as the time-honored brand carnival, will enrich festival supply and meet consumer demand. “At the same time, Henan will follow the trend of consumption upgrades, accelerate the integration of online and offline consumption, develop urban characteristic business districts, transform and upgrade pedestrian streets, build a 15-minute convenient living circle, and create special consumption clusters such as night consumption and brand consumption. “Wang Zhenli said.

China News Service, Zhengzhou, January 3rd (Reporter Liu Peng) Henan officials notified on the 3rd that the province will stabilize foreign trade, stabilize foreign investment, and expand consumption in 2023. “Foreign trade loan” supports a group of overseas warehouses and foreign comprehensive service enterprises.

On the same day, Wang Zhenli, director of the Henan Provincial Department of Commerce, announced at the press conference “Henan Province vigorously boosts market confidence and promotes economic stability and improvement” held by the Henan Provincial Government Information Office that in the new year, Henan will do its best to stabilize foreign trade. , Stabilize foreign investment, and expand consumption.

Wang Zhenli introduced that in terms of stabilizing foreign trade, Henan will continue to enrich the “policy toolbox” to help enterprises grab orders to expand the market, continuously expand foreign trade entities, and improve the scale and quality of foreign trade. Support enterprises to participate in more overseas exhibitions and conferences, continue to expand the coverage of export credit insurance, and support enterprises’ overseas trademark registration, patent application, and management system certification. At the same time, set up an export tax rebate fund pool and carry out “foreign trade loans”.

At the same time, Henan will continue to promote the development of five cross-border e-commerce comprehensive test areas in Zhengzhou, Luoyang, Nanyang, Jiaozuo, and Xuchang, and support a group of overseas warehouses and foreign comprehensive service companies. Accelerate the construction of Zhengzhou Airport Import Trade Promotion Innovation Demonstration Zone and Jiyuan Processing Trade Industrial Park.

In terms of stabilizing foreign capital, Henan will make greater efforts to attract and utilize foreign capital. Such as holding a series of investment promotion activities to Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Encourage and support all localities to combine their industrial advantages, go global, and accurately carry out special investment promotion. At the same time, formulate and release foreign investment guidelines, give full play to the role of foreign investment special classes, aim at the top 500, leading enterprises, and invisible champions, and introduce more strategic emerging projects. In addition, cultivate and build international cooperation industrial parks, and create gathering places for utilizing foreign capital by country and industry.

In terms of expanding consumption, Henan will innovate consumption scenarios and stimulate consumption vitality. For example, recently, all parts of Henan have increased the issuance of consumer coupons and rewards and subsidies for promotional activities, and launched the 2023 Online New Year’s Shopping Festival, which will bring popularity and traffic, and promote the recovery and development of catering, accommodation, retail and other industries.

Wang Zhenli introduced that in the first quarter, Henan will also carry out the “New Year’s and Spring Consumption Season” activities, focusing on eight aspects including automobiles, electronics, home appliances, and catering, planning “Yujian Food”, car rejuvenation season, home appliance trade-in, live broadcast of new life 50 themed activities, such as the time-honored brand carnival, will enrich festival supply and meet consumer demand.

“At the same time, Henan will follow the trend of consumption upgrades, accelerate the integration of online and offline consumption, develop urban characteristic business districts, transform and upgrade pedestrian streets, build a 15-minute convenient living circle, and create special consumption clusters such as night consumption and brand consumption. “Wang Zhenli said.