Taking up a new mission with hard work and actual performance, writing a new chapter and opening up a new situation——Interview with Yao Gaoyuan, Mayor of Hangzhou

The second session of the 14th Municipal People’s Congress successfully concluded. Yesterday afternoon, Yao Gaoyuan, who had just been elected as the mayor of the Hangzhou Municipal People’s Government, was interviewed by a reporter from Hangzhou Daily.

“Thank you to all the representatives of the people and the people of the whole city for their trust in me.” Yao Gaoyuan said, I am well aware of the heavy weight of the post of mayor of Hangzhou, which is more of a mission, responsibility and pressure. Under the strong leadership of the Municipal Party Committee and the supervision and support of the Municipal People’s Congress, I am determined to unite and lead the members of the municipal government team to undertake the glorious mission of continuous struggle, fulfill my duties, work hard, and comprehensively deepen the series of reforms of “strive for a new era and build a new paradise” We will contribute all our efforts to speed up the building of Hangzhou into a world-class socialist modern international metropolis, take on new missions, write new chapters, and open up new prospects with hard work and practical results.

Yao Gaoyuan said that he will set sail on a new journey and focus on five things:

First, we must be absolutely loyal to the party, and always talk about politics with a clear-cut stand. Adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, fully implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on Hangzhou work, deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, firmly “Four self-confidences” and “two safeguards”, with a higher political position and stronger responsibility, promote a series of major decision-making arrangements of the Party Central Committee, the State Council, the Provincial Party Committee, the Provincial Government, and the Municipal Party Committee to take root and blossom in Hangzhou As a result, it was effectively achieved that “the general secretary has orders, the Party Central Committee has deployments, Hangzhou sees actions, and the government implements them.”

Second, we must strengthen the responsibility of the mission, and always strive to promote development through hard work. The municipal government will conscientiously implement the overall deployment of the central and provincial party committees and municipal party committees on economic work next year, and in accordance with the clear requirements of accelerating the building of “six first-class Hangzhou”, focus on implementing policy performance improvement, project promotion acceleration, winning new track challenges, and expanding markets Grabbing orders to attract foreign investment, boosting consumption activation, business environment optimization and upgrading “No. 1 Reform Project”, innovation and quality improvement, Asian Games preparation sprint, beautiful Hangzhou construction, promotion of urban and rural common prosperity, overall planning of epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, etc. Aspects of action.

Third, we must adhere to the supremacy of the people and always be sincere and sincere in benefiting the people’s livelihood. Focus on the urgent, difficult and anxious issues of the masses, speed up the filling of shortcomings in people’s livelihood projects, and continuously improve the quality of public service supply, so that what the government does is something that the people are satisfied with.

Fourth, we must promote the construction of the rule of law, and always implement administration according to law and seek good governance. Firmly establish the concept of the rule of law, govern in strict accordance with the Constitution, administer according to the law, perform duties in strict accordance with statutory authority and procedures, fully bring government work into the track of the rule of law, and continue to improve the modernization level of the government governance system and governance capabilities.

Fifth, we must strictly abide by discipline and rules, and always be an example of integrity and integrity. Resolutely take up the main responsibility of strictly governing the party in an all-round way, unswervingly implement the spirit of the eight central regulations, earnestly do a good job in building a clean government in the government system, strive to build a clean government, and constantly shape a good image of clear politics, clean government, and clean cadres political ecology.

Yao Gaoyuan said that under the strong leadership of the municipal party committee, the municipal government has always regarded strong execution, implementation, and seeking practical results as the fundamental attributes of government work, and always regarded improving administrative quality, administrative efficiency and government credibility as the lifeline of government work, and closely relied on the people of the city The masses, increase the intensity of key tasks, especially the reform measures that can stimulate vitality, the major projects that can drive the overall situation, the key tasks that can boost confidence, and the people’s livelihood projects that can make up for shortcomings. “Two advances” Hangzhou has created more landmark achievements in practice, and strives to make greater contributions to Hangzhou’s “rediscovering its glory and creating brilliance again”.