Cars and motorcycles, applications for the new incentives to start from 10 January: what you need to know

The Italian car market archives “one of the worst years of the last half century”, despite the double-digit growth in December. In 2022 there were 1,316,702 registrations, down by 9.7% compared to 2021, but if the comparison is made with 2019, the year before the pandemic, the decline is 31.3%. 2022 was also a negative year in terms of the transition to electricity, despite the incentives launched by the government to support demand: the market share of electric cars – explains Federauto, the federation of dealers – dropped from 4.6 % to 3.7% and recorded the worst performance among the largest markets in Europe.

Reservations on the government platform

But starting at 10 on Tuesday 10 January, bookings will reopen on the ecobonus.mise.gov.it platform to take advantage of the eco-bonus for non-polluting cars and motorcycles with the 630 million euros allocated by the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy in based on the three-year plan of the Draghi government. And the dealerships will be able to upload the applications to access the purchase contribution.

Incentives for cars and motorcycles

The incentives are for cars, motorcycles and mopeds and for commercial vehicles. Resources are distributed as follows: 1) Electric vehicles: 190 million for motor vehicles (up to 8 people) with emissions in the range of 0-20 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometre: €3,000 without scrapping; €5,000 with scrapping; 2) Plug-in hybrid vehicles: 235 million for M1 category vehicles (for the transport of up to eight people) with emissions in the range of 21-60 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometre: € 2,000 without scrapping; €4,000 with scrapping 3) Low emission vehicles: 150 million for M1 category vehicles (up to with emissions in the range of 61-135 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometre: €0 without scrapping; €2,000 with scrapping.

4) Legal entities: 5% of the amounts for non-polluting cars are reserved for purchases made by legal entities for commercial car sharing or rental activities 5) Motorcycles and mopeds: for motorcycles and mopeds in categories from L1e to L7e (in practice from ‘fifties’ to microcars) the following are foreseen: 5 million for non-electric vehicles; 35 million for electric vehicles 6) Commercial vehicles: 15 million for electric commercial vehicles in categories N1 (light) and N2 (3.5 to 12 tonnes).

